A Minecraft genius has created a working ChatGPT-like LLM using Redstone

Redstone in Minecraft is an item that never fails to fascinate everyone with all its possibilities. Talented redstone engineers have made automatons ranging from simple item sorters to complex machines and even functional computers. And now, it seems that a new benchmark has been set for the redstone building communities.
A Minecraft player posted a video on their YouTube channel named sammyuri, showing how they built a large-language model like ChatGPT using redstone circuits.
To successfully run anything similar to a LLM requires an immense amount of processing and a complicated network of circuits. The nearly four-minutes-long video shows the entire structure of this computer. Here’s everything about the build.
ChatGPT-like LLM made in Minecraft
The video shows a contraption that compressed a full chat AI into a redstone-and-ROM behemoth with 5,087,280 parameters. The description of the video provided the nitty-gritty details of the build.
The builder stated that the model was trained in Python on a TinyChat dataset of simple English conversations. The model uses a 240-dimensional embedding and a 1,920-token vocabulary across six layers. With some complicated algorithms and processing, the result is a functional, albeit very slow, chatbot that turns Minecraft into a living computer.
The entire machine spans roughly 1020×260×1656 blocks, big enough that normal view distance cannot capture it properly. The user mentioned that the video was recorded using the Distant Horizons mod, which made the far-away redstone look odd due to lower-detail LOD. However, they stated that it was important to show the entire thing in one frame.
Performance is, predictably, the trade-off. Even with an accelerated tick rate provided by a high‑performance redstone server (around 40,000× speed), generating a single response took about two hours.
This is why it was more of a proof of concept rather than something functional that players can install in their bases. For the redstone community, it’s also a masterclass in memory banking, address decoding, and synchronization. The interesting bit is that it shows how redstone can be used in creative ways to replicate any computing unit in the real world.
This is not the first time someone has created something very amazing using redstone. Recently, another player showcased a functional computer in Minecraft, with an impressive processing power to boot. Others have built functional displays, calculators, and even a machine that can run simple games such as Minesweeper.
All these builds show how players are constantly working on improving their designs and pushing the envelope further. It is only a matter of time when someone else builds an even more powerful LLM in Minecraft.
