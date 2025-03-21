"Absolutely unhinged behavior... keep it up!": Minecraft player collects 3,000 varieties of tropical fish, leaves the community surprised

Minecraft has a lot of different mobs and items that players can acquire. Resources such as iron, diamonds, and netherite are meant to be collected and used. However, there are many mobs that have their variants, and gathering all of them requires a lot of patience and exploration. And no matter how tough the task is, some players are ready for anything.

A Minecraft player who goes by u/La_Ploppona made a post on the blocky game's subreddit, featuring three images. The caption stated that the user collected 3,000 out of 3,072 tropical fish variants in Survival mode, with just the regular fishing mechanics and no mods applied. The pictures showed stacks of barrels featuring all the fishes in frames.

Reacting to the post, u/MordorsElite jokingly commented:

"Absolutely unhinged behavior... keep it up!"

The user also asked if the OP is planning to go for the remaining 72 variants or if it's not worth the effort. The latter replied to the comment, saying that they do not know if they will find them at all.

Comment byu/La_Ploppona from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Currently, they come across a new one for every 42 discovered variants they find, which makes things very difficult. Instead, the builder is thinking of making a nice storage space and replacing the current barrel wall unit.

Comment byu/La_Ploppona from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Another player, u/cjamm said that it was today they found out there are 3,072 tropical fish variants in the game. u/Ophiochos said they have an unhealthy curiosity about how the OP sorts and stores all the fish. The user said that they might even start collecting fish if the OP explained the sorting method.

Redditors react to the tropical fish variants collection in Minecraft (Image via Reddit)

u/Secondhand-Drunk said that why are there 300 thousands fish variants and Mojang Studios can barely add new mobs in the game. Another player, u/bitchman194639348 corrected the user by saying that there are only four fishes if pufferfish is included. All the other variants are just reskins of Minecraft's tropical fish with slightly different textures.

New mob variants in Minecraft

The new animals of Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

It seems that tropical fishes are not the only mobs with multiple variants. Last year, the developers added new variants for the beloved wolf. Now, there are eight types that can be found in different biomes. Not only that, but these wolf types have different behavior patterns as well.

This year, Mojang Studios added new mob variants for pigs, cows, and even chickens. With these additions, fans are hoping for more mob variants so that the overworld becomes more interesting to explore.

