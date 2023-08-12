All name tag easter eggs in Minecraft 1.20

In Minecraft 1.20, you can name any entity using name tags. These items are non-craftable and can only be found in chest loot or via villager trades. Naming mobs has been quite popular in the playerbase, as many use name tags to give unique identities to their in-game pets to further personalize their worlds. However, these name tags have some Easter eggs.

Since the game has been out for several years now, there are many hidden Easter eggs for players to explore. They can be inside jokes about Mojang, popular pop culture references, or even related to the playerbase and particular famous players.

Every name tag easter egg in Minecraft 1.20

Upside-down mobs using the 'Dinnerbone' name tag

Any mob will turn upside down the moment a 'Dinnerbone' name tag is applied to them in Minecraft 1.20 (Image via Sportskeeda)

This name-tag Easter egg is one of the most famous in the community. When players enter the name 'Dinnerbone' on a name tag with the help of an anvil and apply it to any mob, that mob will turn upside down.

The entity will even walk and climb blocks while upside down. If applied to a ridable mob, it will remain the same even when players ride it.

This Easter egg was made by a Mojang developer named Nathan Adams, whose username was Dinnerbone. After Java Edition 1.6, this feature was added by him.

Rainbow sheep using the 'jeb__' name tag

The 'jeb__' name tag makes sheep's wool cycle through rainbow colors in Minecraft 1.20 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Jeb is a well-known name in the game's community as it is a nickname for Jens Bergensten, the lead creative designer for both Bedrock and Java Editions. He also has a unique Easter egg in the game.

When players name a name tag 'jeb__' and apply it to a sheep, the sheep's wool will cycle through all the colors of the rainbow. However, if it is sheared, it will drop the wool block, which will have the sheep's original color.

Special black and white rabbit after naming it 'Toast'

Naming any rabbit 'Toast' will change the mob's color to black and white in Minecraft 1.20 (Image via Sportskeeda)

If players name any rabbit 'Toast,' its skin color will change to black and white.

This Easter egg has a wholesome story behind it and shows Mojang's strong connection with its fanbase. This special rabbit skin was made because a player's girlfriend lost her real-life pet bunny, who was also named Toast.

The player then pleaded with one of Mojang's developers, TheMogMiner, to somehow add Toast as a memory to the game so that his family and his girlfriend could remember the bunny.

Naming Vindicators and Zoglins 'Johnny' makes it hostile to all mobs

Naming Vindicators and Zoglins 'Johnny' makes it hostile towards all mobs, except other Illagers and Ghasts in Minecraft 1.20 (Image via Mojang)

If a 'Johnny' name tag is applied to a Vindicator or a Zoglin mob, they will not only be hostile towards players, but they will also start attacking every mob except all Illagers and Ghasts.

This is a reference to the famous film The Shining, in which Jack Nicholson's character, Johnny, gradually loses his sanity and chases his own wife with an axe.