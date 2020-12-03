All time best 5 Minecraft Prison Servers to Join

Minecraft prison servers offer the world of Minecraft multiplayer a funky and fresh dynamic compared to typical vanilla survival. In prison servers, players grind through various mines and sell blocks to gain money to rank up and progress through the ranks.

The very best Minecraft prison servers, however, add several of their own unique twists to spice up the generic Minecraft prison game style. This is achieved through the inclusion of custom features such as daily events, new enchants, improvements to mining, PvP progression, and really anything else unique that adds an extra "fun" factor.

LIST OF THE BEST MINECRAFT PRISON SERVERS:

#1 PURPLE PRISON

Image via Purple Prison

Purple Prison is the one-stop-shop for anything Prison related when it comes to Minecraft. With an uptime of over 6 years as a testament to the server's incredible commitment, it's no wonder why Purple Prison is dominating the Minecraft prison server scene.

The server boasts a mind-blowingly long list of completely tailor-made features, such as king-of-the-hill events that run every 4 hours, supply drop events, custom gambling plugins, custom player shops, player plot homes, and much more.

It should also be noted the server has had some seriously big YouTubers join during its uptime, including the likes of both PewDiePie and Skeppy.

JOIN WITH IP: PURPLEPRISON.NET (SUPPORTS VERSION 1.7 - 1.16)

#2 MUNCHY MC

Image via Munchy MC

Munchy MC is a popular Minecraft prison server that offers a prison game mode as well as other modes such as survival, kitpvp, and wool wars. Prison, however, is by far the most popular game mode on the Munchy MC Minecraft server.

An interesting note on this prison server is the fact that scamming players is not only allowed, but actually encouraged as a legitimate money-making option in the game. This adds an interesting twist to the server and gives players a less trusting approach to one another. This is an attempt to mimic a real-life prison setting.

JOIN WITH IP: MUNCHYMC.COM (SUPPORTS VERSION 1.8 - 1.16)

#3 CHAOTIC PRISON

Image via Chaotic Prison

Chaotic prison is a classic Minecraft prison server that stays true to the roots of the game mode. The server has been around for several years now and has developed a friendly and helpful community during this extensive uptime.

Although the server in many ways can be seen as simplistic when contrasted to the other prison servers on this list, those looking for a refined and somewhat nostalgic prison server may find Chaotic prison a preferential choice.

JOIN WITH IP: CHAOTICPRISON.ORG (SUPPORTS VERSION 1.8 - 1.15)

#4 MC PRISON

Image via MC Prison

MC Prison is a pure Minecraft prison server, with heavy PvP and grinding elements. Players are given a choice of their desired skill tree progression upon joining MC Prison, with several options to specialize in such as mining and smelting.

MC Prison is also highly unique in that players can rent actual cells to store their items and smelt their mined blocks. This gives the server a more rustic and gritty feeling.

JOIN WITH IP: PRISONFUN.COM (SUPPORTS VERSION 1.8 - 1.16)

#5 SNAPCRAFT

Image via Snapcraft

Snapcraft is primarily known as a Minecraft hub server, offering a variety of different game modes including survival, factions, kitpvp, creative, and of course, prison.

Prison on Snapcraft is actually somewhat underrated. It's not the most popular game mode on the network. However, the features and gameplay of the mode in many ways put other Minecraft prison servers to shame. This is thanks o a combination of well-polished feature design, innovative ideas (such as boss fights), and ease of new players being assimilated into the server due to the well designed and helpful tutorial system.

JOIN WITH IP: PLAY.SNAPCRAFT.NET (SUPPORTS VERSION 1.8 - 1.16)