Artist reimagines popular Minecraft mobs as fake Pokemon

Minecraft and Pokemon are two of the most beloved multimedia franchises in the world, and as one might expect, some fans have a firm foot in the camps of both series. One such example would be @Vitreous_Glassy on X, who shared some impressive art that reimagined multiple hostile mobs in the game as fake Pokemon, often called "Fakemon" by the community:

Expand Tweet

With the artwork depicting a Psychic/Rock-type shulker, a Water/Rock-type guardian, a Fighting/Dark-type ravager, and even a Grass/Fire-type creeper, there was plenty for Minecraft and Pokemon fans alike to appreciate. A few other fans even shared their own artwork blending the same two franchises, but lovers of both fictional universes heaped praise on Vitreous_Glassy's work.

Expand Tweet

It wasn't long before fans were clamoring for ideas for other Fakemon that represent creatures from Mojang's sandbox title. Some fans even suggested moves and abilities for some of the Fakemon that Vitreous_Glassy illustrated to make them fit nicely in both fictional universes.

Minecraft and Pokemon fans love the work illustrated by @Vitreous_Glassy. (Image via X)

Dozens of comments rolled in applauding the Fakemon designs. (Image via X)

The reaction is likely no surprise for longstanding fans of either game series, as the two franchises have long had something of a friendly symbiosis between their collective playerbases. There are exceptions of course, but by and large, many Pokemon fans love Mojang's sandbox title and vice versa, and that isn't likely to change anytime soon.

Minecraft and Pokemon's crossover appeal continues to go strong

Lapras in Cobblemon, one of the major Pokemon mods for Minecraft. (Image via Cobblemon/Modrinth)

Though both franchises are very different for several reasons, they do share some similarities that make it easy for fans of one game to enjoy the other. They both can appeal to fans of a wide range of age groups, both have a strong tether of nostalgia to multiple generations that grew up with them, and both have been immensely successful by nearly every metric.

Minecraft, for example, is the highest-grossing video game of all time, while Pokemon is the most valuable multimedia franchise in the world. Both games are incredibly difficult to avoid due to their immense appeal, and it's only reasonable for fans of both franchises to express their fandom in compelling ways using both fictional universes as @Vitreous_Glassy did.

Put plainly, both franchises have been linked dating back over a decade, and fans will likely continue to keep this bond alive in the years to come. Regardless of whether it's carried out via fan art, in-game creations, or through other mediums, players of both series will continue to bring them together thanks to their own dedication and talent, which is a win for both communities.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback