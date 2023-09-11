Axiom mod for Minecraft: Everything you need to know

Minecraft is all about building various kinds of structures and custom terrains. It has loads of blocks with different colors and designs for players to use in whichever way they want. However, placing or removing each and every block to build massive projects can be challenging and time-consuming, especially when creating custom terrain.

For quite some time, players who take on massive projects have used WorldEdit, a brilliant building tool that helps them create custom terrain generations and structures. Recently, however, a new mod tool called Axiom has quickly gained traction within the community. Here is everything you need to know about it.

Everything to know about Axiom mod for Minecraft

What is Axiom mod?

Axiom is a powerful Minecraft world editing mod, similar to WorldEdit (Image via Sportskeeda)

Axiom is an all-in-one tool for editing the entire map of the game. It combines the capabilities of 3D software with an innovative toolset. The mod simplifies building in the game while increasing a player's capabilities and possibilities.

It offers real-time previews of the structure or terrain and client-side rendering for it. This is also powered by specialized algorithms that enhance both visual feedback and performance while bringing one's imagination to reality within the game.

Modes and features of Axiom mod

Axiom is extremely powerful and allows players to create structures and terrain quickly and uniquely in Minecraft (Image via Modrinth/Moulberry)

There are two primary modes in the Axiom mod: builder mode and editor mode. Each of these has different tools for players to use.

Builder mode is mainly to enhance the vanilla creative mode through custom tools like the builder context menu, hotbar swapper, flight speed changer, and other such capabilities that help builders.

Builder mode in the Axiom mod for Minecraft (Image via Modrinth/Moulberry)

Meanwhile, the editor mode is the more detailed part of the mod and has a range of tools perfect for manipulation, painting, terraforming, and sculpting. Tools like selection, painting, drawing, heightmap, and manipulation help users smoothly create terrain and mold the world however they want.

How to download and install the Axiom mod

Since Axiom only supports the Fabric API, players will first need to download and install the Fabric modded game version. This can be done by simply searching for Fabric for Minecraft and downloading and installing the software from the first website.

Players will have to run the game the first time from the launcher and close it. Then, they need to download both the Fabric API mod and the Axiom mod from the Modrinth website by searching for both of them.

These mods will have a Java extension and need to be transferred to the mods folder in the main game folder located in 'C:\Users\{computer's name}\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft'.

Upon completing these steps, launch the Fabric modded game version, check to see if the mods have successfully loaded in the game, and enter a world.