Baby mobs in Minecraft: All you need to know

In Minecraft, there are several different mobs that players can find roaming around the world. Players will see mobs in both the overworld and in the Nether. The players themselves are considered Minecraft mobs.

There are over 30 different Minecraft mobs, and not all of them are hostile. Mobs have three different attitudes. They can be passive, neutral or hostile. Lots of mobs in the overworld are passive or neutral, and lots of Nether mobs are hostile.

Passive mobs will never attack the player back. Neutral mobs will only attack the player back if the player attacks them, or if they feel threatened. Hostile mobs will always attack the player and some other mobs that come across their path.

Players can see little mini mobs running around the Minecraft world as well. These are baby mobs. Baby mobs are the offspring of adults. Some mobs can be bred to create babies and some cannot.

In this article, players will learn everything that is needed to know about the baby mobs in Minecraft!

Baby mobs in Minecraft

What are they?

(Image via gamesradar)

Baby mobs are the offspring of the adult mobs in Minecraft. Sometimes players can breed the adults to create them, and sometimes they just spawn and the adults cannot be bred.

There are several different baby mobs in Minecraft. Babies have the same texture, and look like adults, except they have smaller bodies and can sometimes be faster.

Below is a list of all the entities that can be bred to make baby mobs in Minecraft

Bees

Cats

Chickens

Cows

Donkeys

Foxes

Hoglins

Horses

Mooshrooms

Mules

Pandas

Ocelots

Pigs

Rabbits

Salmon

Sheep

Striders

Turtles

Goats

Villagers

Wolves

Baby mobs that cannot be bred by players

(Image via Reddit)

As mentioned above, some mobs cannot be bred by players, meaning they will just spawn on their own. Below is a list of baby mobs that cannot be bred by players.

Zombies

Squids

Piglins

Polar bears

Dolphins

Husks

Drowned

Zombified Piglins

