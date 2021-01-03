Bane of Arthropods in Minecraft is an enchantment for swords and axes that will increase the amount of damage that player can do to spiders, cave spiders, bees, silverfish, and endermites.

Minecraft players who really hate the creepy-crawly creatures found in Minecraft can arm themselves with the Bane of Arthropods weapon enchantment.

This enchantment, which can be used on any axe or sword, will increase the damage that players deal to arthropod mobs.

Once players have a weapon with this enchantment, they will be able to do devastating amounts of damage to mobs such as spiders and easily eliminate the pests in their own Minecraft world.

This article will be breaking down what the Bane of Arthropods enchantment is in Minecraft and how players can get it on their own weapon.

Bane of Arthropods in Minecraft

The Bane of Arthropods weapon enchantment can be placed on any sword or axe, that Minecraft players have acquired throughout their adventures.

The enchantment itself has five levels of power, which will increase the damage that players deal to arthropod only mobs by 1.25 hearts worth per level of the enchantment. This means that an axe with Bane of Arthropods V would deal 6.25 additional hearts worth of damage to arthropods from the enchantment alone.

In addition to the extra damage, arthropod mobs who are struck by a weapon with this enchantment will have Slowness IV applied to them for a random duration. The duration of the effect depends on the level of the enchantment.

At level one the enchantment will slow proper enemies by 1 to 1.5 seconds. The effect increases in maximum duration by 0.5 seconds per level, up to a maximum duration of 3.5 seconds at level five of the enchantment.

Minecraft players should note that Bane of Arthropods is incompatible with the Sharpness and Smite enchantments. Players can only use one of the three, as the effect will not be able to be stacked on a single item.

The only way to have these enchantments active at the same time, would be through the use of console commands.

Due to this, players may chose to avoid using this enchantment altogether and use Smite against undead and Sharpness to inflict extra damage to all enemies.

In truth, Bane of Arthropods really only has niche uses as it will only increase the damage done to a handful of mobs found within Minecraft.

Getting the Bane of Arthropods Enchantment

An enchanting table in Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda/Minecraft)

Bane of Arthropods can be placed on any sword or axe by using an enchanting table and expending experience earned by the player and some lapis lazuli.

Higher level enchantments can be placed on weapons by surrounding an enchanting table with additional bookshelves. Minecraft players should note that higher level enchantments will cost an increased amount of experience in order to obtain them.

This enchantment can also be placed on a piece of equipment with an anvil and the correct corresponding enchantment book. Console commands can also be used to grant enchantments for players who do not mind a bit of cheating.

A completed guide for enchantments in Minecraft can be found here.