Barrel in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

There are a ton of blocks in Minecraft and they pretty much all serve some function. Each one has a purpose, even if it's just to be used as a building block like stone bricks. Most of them can be used in crafting recipes, too.

However, there are also more than a few blocks that serve multiple purposes. Each job block for a villager serves at least two purposes, for example. A barrel is one of those. Here's everything players need to know about a barrel in Minecraft.

The complete guide to barrels in Minecraft

The only way to find barrels naturally is at a village. Each fisher cottage can have up to three spawn in it, though it usually only has one. If there is a fisherman villager in a village, there will be a barrel. If not, it's very unlikely.

Other than that, the only way to obtain them is through crafting them. Barrels are crafted with six sticks and two wooden planks. The planks can be made of any wood and they don't have to match each other, either.

Barrels can then be placed anywhere in Minecraft. The main function is to be a job block for a villager. A nearby jobless villager will pick this block up and become a fisherman.

Minecraft @Minecraft Tired of incessant creaking? Need to stack your storage tall? Want some fishers for your new village? This block can do it all! Open today’s Block of the Week to see why we appreciate the barrel both in-game and outside of it: redsto.ne/BotW-Barrel Tired of incessant creaking? Need to stack your storage tall? Want some fishers for your new village? This block can do it all! Open today’s Block of the Week to see why we appreciate the barrel both in-game and outside of it: redsto.ne/BotW-Barrel https://t.co/6agDWhCCV9

Fisherman typically trade for coal or string and can eventually give enchanted fishing rods. They can also trade raw fish (and emeralds) for cooked fish.

The secondary purpose of a barrel is as a storage unit. Chests are not the only block that can store items in it. Many players use these because they look better, but they do have less space available.

Barrels have 27 inventory slots, which is the same amount as a single chest. Placing two barrels next to each other does not create a large barrel, though.

Finally, as with most wooden blocks, they can be used as a fuel source. They can also, like most blocks, be used to control the sound that comes out of a note block when triggered.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider