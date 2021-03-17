How to download the Minecraft bedrock edition beta 1.16.220.51

The Minecraft bedrock beta edition 1.16.220.51 was released on 11 March 2021. In this beta, the game introduces different fixes and changes within the game to improve gameplay and make it smoother for the players.

This beta fixed many technical issues that players were having on different types of platforms such as sound bugs, visual issues, and issues with cross play and finding friends.

Players can download the Minecraft beta in two ways. Unfortunately, the beta is not currently active for ps4 users, but only for Windows 10, xbox, and android.

Below are the steps listed on how to install the Minecraft bedrock beta 1.16.220.51 on Windows, Xbox one, and android.

How to download Minecraft beta 1.16.220.51

Windows 10 and Xbox One users:

(Image via logo.net)

Locate the app store on either the xbox console or the windows 10 Search for the app “xbox insiders hub” Download the xbox insiders hub app and wait for the installation to be completed Launch the xbox insider hub on the device that is being used Navigate to where it says “Insider content” then click on Minecraft beta Click on the join option Make sure to remember there will be bugs in this game mode since it is a beta. Try to spot out any bugs that are found and give feedback on how to improve the update!

How to download the Minecraft beta on Android:

(Image via logo.net)

In order for players to be able to run the beta on Android, the player must have a device that is compatible with Google Play. Any device that doesn’t have the Google Play Store will be incompatible with the beta.

Download the Minecraft game off the google play store Click on the Join beta link that can be found in the description Click on “Become a Tester” Wait for the update to begin in the store Keep in mind the game is not fully completed, and it may not immediately match up to your liking, so just bare with it and have fun !

