5 best Minecraft mods to try in 2021

Minecraft isn’t just a basic game with no hidden features to it. There are these things in minecraft called mods. Mods are modifications in the Minecraft world that players can install to make things look cooler or more realistic in the world.

Players can download mods that change the look, lighting, or aesthetic of the game. There are also mods that allow players to craft bigger weapons, or better and stronger weapons.

Mods have been in Minecraft for a fairly long time, since the release of the game. Some mods in Minecraft even allow the player to have the original graphics in Minecraft from when it first came out!

Check out these 5 mods that are just worth trying in 2021!

5 cool Minecraft mods for players to try in 2021

Biomes O Plenty

(Image via Minecraft Wiki)

This mod pack in Minecraft adds 75 new biomes into the players Minecraft world in both the over world and the Nether! These biomes have their own special creations, and different blocks than players would see in the original world.

Players who feel like they have been in and out of the regular world, and are getting pretty bored with it would adore this mod.

The rarest biome in this mod is the rainbow valley biome. As hinted towards from the name, this biome includes a bunch of different colors and bright colorful items players can see.

RAD

(Image via 9minecraft)

The RAD mod stands for “Roguelike Adventures and Dragons.” From the name players can already guess what is going to be in this modpack, dungeons and cool new bosses!

This mod pack spawns large dungeons from underground that give the player loot. This mod pack can also spawn smarter mobs which can be a little more advanced than the regular mobs in Minecraft.

For players who are looking for a challenge, this is definitely the right mod pack for that.

The Lost Cities

(Image via 9minecraft)

Lost City Mod is a very cool mod that players should try in Minecraft. It will allow the player to play in an old abandoned city type of world rather than the original world.

When players spawn in this world, they will spawn in an abandoned looking, partially destroyed world that looks like it has just been taken over and destroyed. This mod pack even has highways in it that players can explore. This modification pack allows players to build their own blocks, and it also has many dungeons in it that players can choose to explore!

Another awesome thing about this pack is that it can be combined with other mod packs as well.

Crafting Dead

(Image via PopularMMOs on YouTube)

Two words for this mod, zombie apocalypse. Fans of zombies and sci-fi things will love this mod pack. This pack places players in a zombie apocalypse type setting!

Players can also customize their characters with equipment that they will need to fight off the zombies with their friends such as backpacks, vests, and guns! Guns are customizable in this mode, and in addition to that players can add new scopes and clothing to give the players a cool look while fighting the zombie horde.

Pixelmon

(Image via Pinterest)

The Minecraft mod pixelmon is a Minecraft world inspired by Pokemon. Pokemon lovers would enjoy this mod pack thus it gives players a Pokemon themed look.

The only tricky part about this mod is that for some players it can be hard to install.