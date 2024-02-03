How to get the best armor in Minecraft

Armor is one of the most crucial items in Minecraft. The game's hostile world has many dangerous entities that are always ready to kill players. Obtaining and equipping the best armor is crucial in getting ahead and defeating powerful mobs, such as the Ender Dragon and the Warden. A better set of armor means a higher chance of survival.

So, how can you get the best armor in Minecraft?

Getting the best armor in Minecraft

Ancient debris gives nether scraps (Image via Mojang Studios)

For years, the diamond armor set was the most powerful set of armor in Minecraft. It could have different enchantments, such as Fire Protection, to enhance its durability and strength. However, all of that changed when Mojang Studios introduced netherite in the game.

Netherite is the strongest and most durable item in the title, way more durable than diamonds. However, just like the diamond, it is very difficult to obtain. Diamonds and netherite both require a lot of mining. Thanks to a new update, you need to have diamond armor and netherite to make the coveted netherite armor.

Mojang decided that the minuscule chances of getting netherite did not make it challenging enough, so it introduced another item that you must obtain to make the armor: netherite upgrade smithing template.

Getting the necessary items

Items needed to make Netherite armor (Image via Mojang Studios)

Diamond is rare, but netherite is rarer and more difficult to obtain as you need to travel to the nether to get it. Mining, or even being in the nether, was already challenging. Now, you even have to look for ancient debris by mining netherrack.

Ancient debris needs to be smelted to obtain netherite scraps, which, when combined with gold ingots, make netherite. As a good measuring factor, it is better to have at least five units of every item needed to make netherite armor.

Making the armor

Making the armor (Image via Mojang Studios)

Once you have acquired enough diamonds to make a full set of armor and have at least one netherite, head over to the smithing table with the netherite upgrade smithing template.

The netherite upgrade smithing template is also extremely rare and cannot be crafted. It can only be found in Bastion remnant structures in the nether.

In the smithing table, keep the netherite upgrade smithing template on the leftmost slot and add the piece of armor to convert it into netherite armor. Then, add netherite in the last slot. This would turn the diamond armor into the much stronger netherite armor.

The armor can be made even stronger using different enchantments. Enchantments’ effectiveness and uses vary, but in general, using Protection IV on a netherite armor makes it the strongest in the game.

