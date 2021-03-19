Ranking the chestplate enchantments in Minecraft

The chest plate in Minecraft gives players extra protection against damage from external forces.

There are six different types of chest plates players can have in Minecraft. These include leather (the weakest), chainmail, golden, iron, diamond, and netherite (the strongest).

Chest plates, like every other piece of armor in Minecraft, can be enchanted. Chest plates have a total of nine enchantments that players may place on them. Chest plates can make players look cool, and it can provide them with protection at the same time.

This article ranks the chestplate enchantments in Minecraft from best to worst!

Protection

Protection will most likely always be at the top of the list when ranking armor enchantments in Minecraft. Protection is one of the best enchantments in Minecraft because of how much the player benefits from it.

Protection decreases the amount of damage a player takes when their armor is struck. Protection saves players from not just hits, but from overall damage as well. It protects players from lava and fire, and it decreases damage from every other attack in Minecraft.

The max level of enchantment for protection is protection four.

Mending

As was with protection, mending is always near the top of the list too. Mending is an enchantment that repairs the player's armor using XP. Whatever XP the player earns while wearing the chest plate, will go towards repairing the durability of the chest plate, instead of going to the player’s experience level.

Mending is a rare enchantment in the Minecraft world, and it is a treasure enchantment. This means players will not be able to find the mending enchantment on an enchantment table. Mending can be found around the Minecraft world, but it is pretty hard to find. The player will just have to get lucky.

Unbreaking

Unbreaking is a universal enchantment for pretty much anything in the game that can be enchanted. Unbreaking increases the durability of the item, and grants the players more use out of it.

The unbreaking enchantment is useful on armor when a player is in a PvP fight or when the player is playing in an advanced game mode. The max level of enchantment for unbreaking is level three.

Thorns

The thorns enchantment allows players to reflect damage back the enemy when struck. Thorns is a good enchantment to have in PvP game modes.

Thorns is a solid enchantment, but the issue with this is that it breaks the player's armor quicker.

The max level of enchantment for the thorns enchantment is level three.

Fire Protection

Fire protection is an enchantment in Minecraft that reduces all the fire damage that a player takes to the chest plate. Fire protection is the second best protection enchantment in the Minecraft world.

Fire protection protects players from as much as 80% of fire damage, so falling inside the Nether will not hurt as much!

Projectile Protection

Projectile protection in Minecraft protects players from airborne damage. It reduces damage from things such as arrows, shulker bullets, thrown tridents, blaze fireballs, etc.

This enchantment can be very helpful while trying to obtain shulker boxes or blaze rods. The max level of enchantment for projectile protection is level four.

Blast Protection

Like the name, blast protection protects players from explosions and blasts. Blast protection is very handy against creepers, as they are one of the most lethal mobs in Minecraft.

Blast protection can protect players against fireworks. It also protects them against TNT, ghast fireballs, and ender crystals!

The max level of enchantment for blast protection is enchantment level four.

Curse of Binding

Curse of binding is one of the worst enchantments to put on an armor in Minecraft, unless the player never plans on taking the item off, at least for a while.

The curse of binding enchantment prevents players from removing the armor from the armor slot once it is placed. It stays in the player's armor slot until it is broken or the player dies.

Curse of binding is also a treasure enchantment. This means that players will not be able to find it on an enchantment table.

Curse of Vanishing

The curse of vanishing enchantment forces the player's item to disappear upon death. This enchantment can really be a curse to players sometimes.

The curse of vanishing enchantment is also a treasure enchantment that can only be found in the Minecraft world, and not on an enchantment table.