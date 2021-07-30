5 best enchantments for Netherite weapons in Minecraft

Netherite in Minecraft is the strongest material that a player can have. They can only find the materials to create this resource inside the Nether. Netherite can be applied to both weapons and armor in Minecraft, but it is very rare to get.

Because of how extremely rare it is, players will take a pretty decent amount of time looking for the materials to craft it. In order for them to make one ingot, they will need four Netherite scraps.

Netherite scraps can be found inside chests within bastion remnants or created using ancient debris. Ancient debris can be found around the Nether, and players can mine the block using a diamond pickaxe.

Players can enchant Netherite weapons to make them even stronger than they are. In this article, they will learn the five best enchantments for Netherite weapons in Minecraft.

Top 5 enchantments for Netherite weapons in Minecraft

Mending

Enchanted Mending book (Image via Minecraft)

Mending is a great enchantment for players to have on anything possible. This enchantment will take the XP that they earn from completing specific tasks, and uses it to repair the durability of the weapon.

If players are stuck in a cave, or they do not have enough materials to craft another weapon, there is no need to fear as they can use mending. Mending will repair their weapon as they are collecting experience orbs, so they will never have to worry about being stuck with no weapon.

Players should note that the XP will not go towards both the experience level and the weapon. The XP will only go towards that weapon unless the player is not using it.

Fortune

Fortune enchanted book (Image via Minecraft)

The Fortune enchantment increases the amount of loot that drops when a player breaks a block. Fortune is a good enchantment to have when there is a need for large amount of resources.

For example, if a player breaks a diamond block, an increased amount of diamond ore will drop due to the Fortune enchantment.

Unbreaking

Unbreaking I on an enchanting table (Image via Minecraft)

Unbreaking is the best enchantment to have on just about anything in Minecraft. This enchantment will increase the durability of the weapon, giving players the advantage of using the item longer.

Some define this enchantment as "infinite durability". The player will be able to use the weapon, with a chance of the durability not decreasing at all.

Sharpness

Sharpness V for one emerald! (Image via Minecraft)

The sharpness enchantment increases the amount of damage that the player's weapon will deal during melee attacks. Sharpness is really good to have on a sword as it allows the sword to deal a greater amount of damage.

Efficiency

Efficiency on an enchanting table (Image via Minecraft)

Efficiency is an enchantment that will increase the rate at which players mine blocks in the game. This enchantment will allow them to mine blocks way faster than they originally would.

For example, when using efficiency on a pickaxe while mining Obsidian, it will save the player a few seconds when mining each block. Although that does not sound like a lot, Obsidian takes a little longer to mine, so a lot of time is being saved with efficiency.

