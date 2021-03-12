Ranking the Minecraft helmet enchantments

There are several enchantments that can be placed on helmets in Minecraft. Minecraft enchantments make helmets stronger and more durable. Helmet enchantments are very helpful in the Minecraft world.

The helmet in Minecraft gives players extra protection and defense against incoming damage. Helmets can also give players other cool abilities when they are enchanted.

Here are the best enchantments for helmets in Minecraft:

Protection

Protection is one of the best enchantments to have on a helmet. This enchantment protects the player from overall damage in Minecraft, from everything including attacks, falling, lava, and fire.

The maximum level of enchantment for protection is enchantment level four.

Unbreaking

Unbreaking is probably the best universal enchantment in Minecraft. Unbreaking protects the helmet from breaking as easily, and it increases the amount of damage that the helmet can take before it breaks.

Unbreaking increases the durability of the helmet. The maximum level of enchantment for Unbreaking on a helmet is Unbreaking three.

Fire Protection

The fire protection enchantment decreases the amount of damage that a player takes from fire and lava.

Every level of enchantment that is added gives it an extra 8% protection from fire. For example, Fire protection I will give the player 8% protection, while Fire protection II will give the player 16%. Fire protection III will grant the player 24%, and the final level of enchantment for fire protection will give the player 32% protection against fire and lava.

Respiration

This is one of the best enchantments that can go on a helmet. It allows players to breathe longer underwater.

When players have this enchantment on their helmet, it allows them to scope things out underwater for longer. The amount of time players may stay underwater is increased by 15 seconds with each level of enchantment. It also reduces the chances of the player taking damage by drowning every second per level of enchantment.

Since the maximum level of enchantment for respiration is level three, a player can stay underwater for 45 seconds longer than usual without taking any damage

Projectile Protection

The projectile protection enchantment decreases the amount of damage players take from arrows, tridents, shulker bullets, fire balls, and wither skulls.

This enchantment is very useful against skeletons, and in the nether. The max level of enchantment for projectile protection is enchantment level four.

Thorns

Thorns is an ability in minecraft that causes the attacker to be damaged when the player is attacked.

Thorns is a good enchantment to have, because if a player is attacked unexpectedly, the attacker will be damaged themselves, instead of it only hurting the player.

The maximum level of enchantment for thorns is enchantment level three.

Aqua Affinity

Aqua Affinity is an enchantment for a player's helmet that increases the rate at which the player can mine underwater.

It gives the player the ability to mine way faster underwater. Since mining underwater is slower than mining on land, this enchantment gives players the ability to mine things under water just as fast as they can be mined on land.

The max enchantment level for aqua affinity is level one.

Blast Protection

Blast protection protects players from taking as much explosion damage as they would without the enchantment.

The blast protection enchantment can be very useful for an encounter against a creeper. Blast protection is also a good enchantment to have for when players go to the end to defeat the ender dragon.

The only problem is that blast protection is incompatible with both fire and projectile protection, so players will have to choose between the three. The maximum level of enchantment for blast protection is level four.

Mending

The mending enchantment, like on every other equipment in Minecraft, collects the XP in which a player earns, and uses it to repair damaged tools.

When mending is applied on a helmet, and the durability of the helmet is lowered, the XP that the player collects will repair the damaged item. The max level of enchantment for mending is level one.

Mending is a special enchantment that has to be found out in the world. Players cannot create a mending enchantment book at the crafting table, so the best way to find mending is by looking for it through treasure.

Curse of Vanishing

Curse of Vanishing is an enchantment that causes the player’s helmet to disappear upon death.

This can be either a good or bad thing. If the player accidentally dies around their house by a mob, but they know where all their stuff was left, then this enchantment is not the most helpful.

Since Curse of Vanishing is universal in Minecraft, the max level of enchantment is level one.