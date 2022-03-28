Best no lag Minecraft servers for players in every region

Minecraft servers are the most popular and arguably the best way to enjoy the multiplayer mode. There are thousands of unique servers out there, each different from the rest.

However, one of the most essential things that can drastically affect gameplay quality is ping and server lag. No one wants to be playing on a server with poor TPS and connection problems that ruin the fun of PvP and other gameplay elements.

Those searching for a new server that doesn't suffer from any connection problems or lag issues can read on for the best choices, depending on what region they live in.

Top Minecraft servers in each major region that have no lag and low ping

1) For USA (NA) players: Purple Prison

IP address: purpleprison.net

Up first is Purple Prison, an incredibly popular server going strong for over eight years now. This server has thousands of players daily and a friendly Discord community with over 60,000 unique members for players to join.

Unlike many other popular North American servers hosted in Canada inside the large OVH Quebec datacenter, Purple Prison is hosted in the USA (Dallas, Texas, to be more specific).

This location makes it an excellent choice for Americans who want to enjoy the lowest possible ping. The server also runs on the latest and greatest hardware and has heavily optimized plugins to ensure users enjoy a lag-free and smooth experience.

2) For UK players: Leyon Network

IP address: play.leyon.uk

Leyon Network is a brilliant low ping server for anyone in the UK (Image via LeyonMC/Twitter)

For those in the UK demanding a lag-free and extremely low ping server to play on, the Leyon Network is a brilliant choice. It's fully hosted in England and offers British gamers a stellar connection and ping that won't be beaten.

There's a vast variety of great PvP-based gamemodes on this fun server, including FFA, Duels, UHC, and Tournaments. This server is almost exclusively enjoyed by UK users and boasts a sizeable player count at the peak hours of the day.

3) For Australian and Oceania region players: Fruit Servers

IP address: mc.fruitservers.net

Fruit Servers is a fun Australian-hosted server (Image via FruitServers/Twitter)

Fruit Servers is undoubtedly one of the best choices for any Australian Minecrafter looking for the perfect multiplayer experience. Their servers are fully hosted in Sydney and will offer all Aussies low ping and lag-free experiences.

In terms of gameplay, this server offers a huge multitude of gamemodes to enjoy, including:

Survival Mode

Creative mode

Skyblock

Prison

Pixelmon

4) For German players: GommeHD

IP address: gommehd.net

GommeHD is one of the best Minecraft servers hosted in Germany. It boasts not hundreds, but thousands of players on a daily basis, which is a testament to its unique quality.

In terms of gameplay modes, this server has pretty much all of them, with Bedwars and CityBuild being the most popular. For anyone inside Germany, this server is without question one of the best choices.

5) For Asia region players

IP address: play.alonefield.xyz

The Alone Field Minecraft server is a brilliant choice for those based in Asia. It is hosted in Singapore, so it will offer a smooth experience with very little latency. There are loads of different game modes to enjoy, such as BedWars, Survival, and TnT Run.

One other interesting note about this server it's that it is cracked (offline mode enabled). This means that even non-official Minecraft accounts can join and play.

6) For Africa region players: Africraft

IP address: play.africraft.net

Africraft is a top-quality African based server (Image via Africraft)

Users currently based in Africa will have a great time on AfriCraft, an African community-based Minecraft server hosted in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The community on this server is tight-knit, kind, and extremely friendly. There are also a bunch of cool gamemodes to choose from, such as Bedwars, Creative, Factions, Skyblock, and Vanilla.

Anyone in the region of Africa should give this server a shot for an experience with low ping and great connectivity.

7) For South American players: Rede Revo

IP address: rederevo.com

Rede Revo is a brilliant and popular Brazillian-based Minecraft server that supports a variety of PvP based gamemodes to enjoy, such as Bedwars, Skywars, TheBridge, and RankUP.

This server makes an excellent choice for anyone in Brazil looking for the lowest ping and best connection possible. It's also cracked (offline mode), meaning anyone can join.

8) For European players: Vanilla Europa

IP address: play.vanillaeuropa.com

Vanilla Europa is a superb server for any Europe-based player (Image via Vanilla Europa)

Vanilla Europa describes itself as "the best European survival Minecraft server," and they just might be right. It is based in Europe, so it will give any European gamer the best connection possible and very low ping.

In terms of gameplay, this server also has a lot going for it. The central server gamemode is based on SMP, but there are many extra features and plugins such as GriefProtection, ChestShop, and much more.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

