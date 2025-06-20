Best Minecraft One Piece mods

Minecraft Java Edition's community has created all kinds of mods for the game since it is based on the Java programming language. From completely unique features to characters and structures from other popular entertainment content, there is practically a mod for everything.

Since Anime is also a popular form of entertainment content in the game's world, many Minecraft players have made mods for it as well. One Piece is one of the most popular Anime series ever created, and there are a few great Minecraft mods for it.

Two of the best One Piece mods for Minecraft

Mine Mine no Mi

Mine Mine no Mi is a popular mod that adds almost everything related to One Piece (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

The Mine Mine no Mi is one of the most detailed One Piece mods for Minecraft. It incorporates the world of Devil Fruits, Haki, and strong fighting methods. More than 50 Devil Fruits are introduced in this mod, each of which confers a special power.

Trending

These include the rare Zoan fruits that allow you to change into strong animals, Paramecia capabilities that change physics or bestow superhuman characteristics, and elemental Logia skills like fire and ice.

Devil Fruits can be purchased with Beli, the in-game currency, or found at random in loot chests. According to the One Piece legend, eating a fruit gives you powers but makes swimming impossible. In addition to fruits, the mod includes Haki powers that may be learned and mastered over time, such as Conqueror's Haki (area stuns), Armament Haki (buffed assaults), and Observation Haki (increased awareness).

Along with famous weaponry like swords and pistols, the mod also adds a roleplay and progression system, allowing players to take on the roles of Marines, Pirates, or Bounty Hunters.

The Mine Mine no Mi mod offers both short-term enjoyment and long-term advancement for both Minecraft enthusiasts and anime lovers by fully immersing players in the One Piece universe through unique mobs, structures, ships, and quests.

Mine Piece

Mine Piece is another great mod for One Piece (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Mine Piece is yet another great One Piece mod for Minecraft. The moment players enter a new world with this mod installed, a custom world will generate that mimics the One Piece map. Hence, the world will have different oceans, the Grand Line, the Red Line, and other parts from the series. Players will find various new friendly and dangerous entities, structures to loot, and alliances to form.

Of course, this mod also provides every type of devil fruit that allows players to gain various powers like summoning fire, turning into animals, and becoming more stretchable. Moreover, it provides Haki powers like observation, armaments, and conqueror's Haki.

Check out our latest articles on Minecraft:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!