5 best Minecraft enchantments for PvP

Minecraft isn’t just a single player game where players can only mine and build. Minecraft also has PvP game modes built inside the game where players can fight against other players just for fun!

In PvP game models players can also enchant their weapons and armor just like in the PvE game mode. Enchantments in Minecraft are special boosts that can be applied to a player’s armor or weapons to make the item better.

Players can get enchantments by building a crafting table out of 1 book, 2 diamonds, and 4 obsidian, and players can get better enchantments by building bookshelves.

Check out the 5 best Minecraft enchantments to have in a PvP game mode!

Top 5 enchantments for Minecraft PvP

#1 - Sharpness

(Image via WikiHow)

Sharpness enchantment is hands down one of the best enchantments in Minecraft. In Pvp this will be very useful since some of the opponents may be skilled and well armored.

The sharpness enchantment increases the amount of damage that is dealt to a player when the player is attacked by the sword. Each enchantment level of sharpness adds +1 damage to the sword.

Advertisement

Since the max level of enchantment for sharpness is level 5, which means players can add +5 damage to their sword with this enchantment!

#2 - Protection

(Image via Reddit)

Protection enchantment provides all-round protection for the wearer. It protects the player from fire, lava, and fall damage!

The protection enchantment adds 1.6% protection damage reduction per enchantment level. Since the max level of enchantment for protection is level four, this means players are able to add up to 6.4% damage reduction to their armor, which will increase the amount of damage a player can withstand.

#3 - Thorns

(Image via RajCraft on YouTube)

Advertisement

Thorns enchantment is a great enchantment to have for the PvP game mode. This enchantment causes the opponent to be damaged when they attack the wearer.

The max level of enchantment for thorns is thorns 3. The damage returned to the attacker is increased by 50% each enchantment level. The thorns enchantment is good for PvP mode because players will have an upper advantage on the attacker, hence the attacker is hurting themselves by hitting the player.

#4 - Fire Aspect

(Image via Reddit)

The fire aspect enchantment in Minecraft sets the opponent on fire when the player attacks them. The fire aspect enchantment is really good for PvP because opponents will be forced to back down since their health is slowly dropping.

The combination of the fire hurting the opponent and the hits from the player will be very critical against the opponent. The max level of enchantment for the Fire aspect is fire aspect two.

The fire aspect enchantment adds an additional four seconds of burning to the opponent per hit, so the player can end up burning for an additional eight seconds.

#5 - Fire Protection

Advertisement

(Image via RajCraft on Minecraft)

Fire protection enchantment is an armor enchantment in Minecraft that protects players from fire damage. This enchantment can be a very useful counter for players who are using the Fire Aspect enchantment in PvP.

This enchantment adds an additional 8% of protection to every enchantment level, adding up to an additional 32% protection to a single piece of armor!