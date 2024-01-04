Best Minecraft tools every player should use

Since Minecraft has loads of features like block crafting, biome exploration, structures, and more, many websites containing external tools have been created over the years to help players in numerous aspects. Though these external tools have no affiliation with Mojang Studios and are not necessary to play the game, they are widely popular in the community.

Here are some of the best external tools to help Minecraft players explore the world more efficiently, create better designs, enchant mindfully, and more.

Minecraft tools every player must check out

Minecraft seed map

A seed map shows every biome and structure of a particular seed (Image via Chunk Base)

Since the game has a near-endless map, players can get lost in it while finding different biomes and structures. Hence, Chunkbase is a handy website that allows players to feed the seed of their world and create an entire map that clearly shows different biomes and structures.

Players need to choose the game version they are on and the dimension they want the map to be in. After this, they can hover their mouse over the map to learn the coordinates of different biomes and structures.

Minecraft enchant calculator

Enchant calculator allows players to see the probability of an enchantment on the enchanting table (Image via Minecraft.Tools)

When players first want to enchant any gear, they will most likely use an enchanting table. However, the table has different probabilities of offering enhancements. Since new players might not be well-versed in it, they can use the enchant calculator to know the exact probability of the enchantment level they will get at each XP level.

For example, if we take sharpness enchantment for a sword, a graph will be displayed on the website, showcasing different levels of sharpness enchantment and at which XP level the percentage of getting a certain level will be higher or lower.

This is the next most important and useful tool to use for the game.

Minecraft banner crafting

Banners can be easily designed using the tool before being made in the game (Image via Minecraft.Tools)

Banners are one of the best decorative blocks in Minecraft. They are vertical rectangular sheets on which dye and design can be applied. However, if players do not want to waste a banner just to test the design or color, they can do so on the banner crafting website to see how the block will look with different colors and patterns.

First, players need to apply a solid color to the banner. Then, they can add different designs and patterns to it.

Minecraft introduction text generator

A text generator can be used to preview how a text will look using the "/title" command (Image via Minecraft.Tools)

For those who are creating a custom map or server where they want to greet new players with a message, they can use the "/title" command to display any text on the screen.

To see what the text would look like and to get a ready-made command line of a text, players can use the title generation on the tool's website. This allows players to write any title and a smaller caption right underneath it.

Once the text is finalized, players can copy and paste the ready-made command from the website to instantly display the text in the game.