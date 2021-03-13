5 best Minecraft Mobs for XP

Collecting XP in Minecraft is one of the easiest, but most important things to do in Minecraft.

When players collect XP in Minecraft the green bar towards the bottom of the screen will increase until they reach the next level, after which, it will start over and repeat.

XP is used to enchant weapons, armor, and tools. XP is shorthand for experience, and the more XP players collect, the higher their experience level will be. XP is dropped by killing mobs, animals, or also by mining.

Check out the 5 best mobs for XP below:

Best mobs for XP in Minecraft

The Ender Dragon

(Image via Minecraft)

It's no surprise that the Ender Dragon is at number one. Not only is the Ender Dragon the strongest mob in Minecraft, but defeating it also drops the most XP.

The Ender Dragon drops 12,000 XP upon death - more than any other mob in the game. The Ender Dragon can only be found in the end, and the player must respawn the ender dragon using end crystals.

Defeating the Ender Dragon is also the last part of the game, so it kind of makes sense that it would drop the most XP.

The Wither

(Image via Minecraft)

The Wither is another powerful mob within Minecraft. The Wither is not the strongest, but it still possesses some power!

The wither is spawned using three wither skulls and a soul sand. The Wither is pretty difficult to beat, but it drops 50 XP orbs upon death.

The Ravager

(Image via Minecraft)

The Ravager is a large mob in Minecraft that typically spawns during raids and drops 20 XP orbs upon defeat.

The Ravager has a very big health bar though, so players should be careful when going up against it. In order to start a raid, players will need to kill the guardian at a Pillager post and obtain the bad omen. Once obtaining the bad omen, the player will need to enter an occupied village and the raid will initiate.

The Ravager will usually come in the third, fifth and seventh waves of the raid.

The Baby Pig Zombie

(Image via Reddit)

The Baby Pig Zombie is a pretty lethal mob in Minecraft. The pig drops 20 XP orbs upon death just like the Ravager, but the catch with this mob is that when the pig zombie is killed, the entire crew of zombie pigmen will come too.

Baby Pig Zombies are only found in the Nether, and most likely found in a group of other pigmen.

Baby Zombie

(Image via qdeanc on YouTube)

The baby zombie is just a cute little tiny version of the original sized zombie, but beware; they are not as cute and tiny on the inside as they look on the outside.

Baby Zombies aren’t seen very often. Players will probably see one baby zombie every night, but probably never a full group of them. Baby Zombies are found a lot in caves and also just wandering around the world at night.