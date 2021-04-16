5 best Minecraft enchantments for Netherite weapons in 2021

Netherite in Minecraft is definitely the strongest block. Netherite is not too easy to find, and it is also not very easy to mine either.

Netherite takes forever to mine, but in the end, it is worth it. Netherite takes longer than Obsidian and can only be mined using a diamond pickaxe. Players will only find Netherite in the Nether.

This block is used to make various things in the Minecraft world. Players can upgrade their weapons and armor to Netherite by just using one Netherite ingot in the anvil!

Here's the catch though: unless players just get really lucky and find a Netherite ingot laying around players will have to craft Netherite ingots. These ingots are created using four pieces of Netherite scraps.

Netherite scraps are created using ancient debris (another rare material located in the Minecraft Nether). Players will need to smelt the ancient debris using a furnace and turn it into Netherite scraps. Players will need four Netherite scraps and golden ingots to create one Netherite ingot.

Players should note that only diamond armor can be upgraded to Netherite. All netherite equipment can be enchanted! Players can enchant Netherite equipment using an anvil or enchanting table just like other equipment.

In this article, players will find the five best enchantments for Netherite weapons in 2021!

Best Minecraft Netherite weapon enchantments 2021

Mending

(Image via Pinterest)

Mending is one of the best enchantments for all items in Minecraft, especially on weapons that are used a lot.

Mending is an enchantment that takes the XP earned from doing tasks and uses it to repair the durability of the weapon being using.

Mending is a treasure enchantment, meaning that it will only be found around the Minecraft world and not on an enchanting table.

Sharpness

(Image via Reddit)

Sharpness can be placed on swords in Minecraft. A Netherite sword is already super powerful, but using sharpness enchantment will make players regret crossing it!

The sharpness enchantment increases the amount of overall damage that the sword deals in Minecraft. Sharpness adds 1.25% additional damage to the players sword on each level of enchantment.

Players will deal much more damage with sharpness on a sword, and with this enchantment and the Netherite sword combined, other players, and mob stand no chance. The max level of enchantment is level five.

Fortune

(Image via Minecraft Forum)

Fortune is one of the best enchantments for a player to have in Minecraft. The fortune enchantment increases the chances of rare drops a player gets from breaking blocks, and the amount of blocks that are dropped in general.

For example, when a player is mining diamonds with a Netherite pickaxe enchanted with Fortune, more diamond ores will drop out than usual.

Players also have a higher chance of obtaining items such as flint from mining blocks in Minecraft.

Unbreaking

(Image via Mojang Bugs)

Unbreaking is just a good enchantment in Minecraft in general. Unbreaking, on weapons, is really resourceful especially for Netherite weapons.

Unbreaking increases the durability of the weapon. Players can use it with a chance that the durability will not decline soon. Players can use the weapon longer without it breaking.

Players will be able to use their Netherite weapons longer which is really relieving because of how hard Netherite is to find. The max level of enchantment is level three

Looting

(Image via Reddit)

Due to how powerful Netherite weapons are in Minecraft, most mobs will be taken out within one to two strikes with a Netherite sword. Looting is a good enchantment to have because of this.

Looting increases the amount of rare drops & material that players can gain from mobs when they are slain. This enchantment is similar to fortune, except it is for mobs instead of blocks.

Players can use this enchantment to earn more loot such as ender pearls for example.