Best Y level for diamonds in Minecraft 1.18

Diamonds are often a Minecraft player's best friend, as they are used in incredibly helpful crafting recipes, including making powerful diamond weapons and armor.

After Minecraft 1.18's reworking of the game's height layers, diamond ore appears in slightly different locations than it had previously. This is due to the new upper and lower height limits, as the bottom layer of bedrock is no longer Y=0, and the building height limit was increased.

Accounting for this, diamond ore was redistributed among specific height layers and can now appear in large veins like many other metal ores that Minecraft players can find underground.

Minecraft: Where to find diamond ore in version 1.18

Diamond ore embedded in deepslate (Image via Mojang)

Like other Minecraft materials, diamonds generate in "blobs" of multiple ore blocks. These blobs can be found in two separate batches located in different locations.

The first batch generates blobs of up to five ore blocks between height levels Y=14 and Y=-63. For this particular batch, the lower users go in height towards Y=-63, the more abundant the diamond ore spawns should be.

The second batch generates in blobs of up to 23 ore blocks and can be found between the same height levels. This means that the best locations gamers can expect to find diamond ore in regular Minecraft 1.18 worlds are at Y=-63 and levels slightly above it.

It's important to remember that these parameters are based on how the title generates its ore distribution. There are no concrete guarantees on the location that certain ores will be found. However, the outlined height levels should maximize the opportunities for players to find diamond ore in their environment.

With that in mind, those who begin at Y=-63 and work their way outwards and upwards should be able to find their fair share of diamonds.

Bringing Minecraft enchantments such as Fortune and Efficiency on a powerful pickaxe should allow users to plow through the height layers of a given world. Despite deepslate blocks at the lower layers being somewhat stronger in hardness than ordinary stone blocks, the right enchanted pickaxe can still easily tear through the blocks on the way to diamond ore.

It may still take some time to find the ore, as they're rare for a reason, but determined gamers can discover their bounty all the same.

It's also worth keeping in mind that the above height layers pertain specifically to the game's Java Edition. For Bedrock Edition, diamonds generate in three batches, each found in the same Y=14 to Y=-63 range.

The ore is also less likely to be exposed to the open air, so they will likely need to do some digging to uncover it.

Edited by Ravi Iyer