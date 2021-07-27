5 best Biomes O Plenty Minecraft seeds for loot

Biomes O Plenty is a Minecraft mod, created by Glitchfiend that introduces players to over 60 new biomes. There are all different kinds of biomes included in this mod. Players can explore anything from just a simple marsh biome, all the way down to a mystic grove.

Along with the new biomes, players can see new mobs, materials, trees, resources and much more. Mods can only be downloaded on the Java edition of Minecraft. Consoles and the Bedrock edition of the game do not support mods.

Before downloading mods, it is important that players make sure they have an adequate amount of space. Sometimes mods can be too large and can cause the device to run very poorly.

Players should be sure to make copies of important files before downloading mods. As stated above, sometimes on rare occasions (especially on low end devices), mods can be hard on a player's device.

It would be a good idea to make copies of important items just incase something were to corrupt.

Even though Biomes O Plenty is a mod, players can still enter seeds to generate specific worlds. In this article, players will learn five of the best seeds for loot while playing the Minecraft Biomes O Plenty mod!

5 best Biomes O Plenty seeds for Minecraft

Enderman House

Seed: FLP2013

Ominous woods (Image via Minecraft)

In this seed, the players will spawn near an enderman's house in Minecraft. There will be two enderman inside, and they will allow the player to trade with them. This house is located inside the ominous woods biome.

There are a few other homes located within the woods. Inside, players may find lots of chests teeming with decent loot.

Nothing but wheat

Seed: 2095563066032909779

Whole lotta wheat! (Image via Reddit)

This seed is great for players who wish to obtain a large amount of food. When entering this seed, they will spawn in the middle of a huge wheat patch. There will be wheat growing all over the ground.

Players can almost fill their entire inventory with how much wheat there is.

Jade Cliffs

Seed: -8646406834929641755

Jade Cliffs (Image via Minecraft)

Upon entering this seed, players will spawn in the Jade Cliffs biome. This biome includes lots of caves that the players can explore, and there is a lot of loot to find as well.

Players also have a good water source when spawning here, and there are areas that are layered, making it a good spot for building.

Bamboo!

Seed: -4198980076431805376

Bamboo and Pandas (Image via Minecraft)

This seed will spawn players near a bamboo forest. Bamboo is a resource that is pretty rare in the vanilla Minecraft. Players will only find bamboo in specific areas, and it is uncommon to spawn near it.

In this seed, players will spawn near bamboo, and they even have a chance of spotting a panda.

Outback biome

Minecraft Outback Biome (Image via Minecraft Biomes O Plenty Fandom)

In this seed, players will spawn in the middle of an outback biome. Outback is one of the more rare biomes that players can visit.

By going north of the village, players will find a mesa biome and a broken portal.

