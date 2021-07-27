Bow vs Crossbow in Minecraft: How different are the two weapons

There are several different weapon choices that players can pick between in Minecraft. There are close ranged melee weapons and weapons for long range attacks such as bows and crossbows.

Both the bow and the crossbow are good weapons for a player to have in Minecraft. Both of these weapons will allow players to attack mobs from further away, causing them to not take melee damage from the mob.

Having a bow or crossbow is very useful when fighting specific mobs in Minecraft. If a player is in the middle of a raid, they can get to a high ground and take out the mobs from above.

Most mobs in raids are ground based. Using a bow or crossbow will give the player the upper hand advantage. Players may also notice that these weapons can be beneficial when defeating the ender dragon.

The dragon mostly flies around the end, and it only comes close to the ground for a few seconds. Players will only be able to melee it when it is at ground level. Players can use ranged weapons to shoot the dragon down without having to wait for the mob to swoop back down to the ground.

Bows and crossbows are both great ranged weapons in the game, and although they share part of their name, they are pretty different. In this article, players will learn the difference between bows and crossbows in Minecraft!

Differences between the Crossbow and Bow in Minecraft

Damage

Crossbow (Image via Minecraft)

Although both of these weapons do a decent amount of damage, the crossbow deals just a little more damage than the bow.

The bow deals 1-10 attack damage (minimum being 1), while crossbow deals 6-11 (minimum being 6)

Reloading

Regular bow (Image via Minecraft)

Reloading is a very important thing that all players will need to do. The bow reloads faster than the crossbow.

The crossbow takes 1.25 seconds to reload (25 ticks). This may not seem like a long time, however when in a game it is important for players to be able to reload fast so they can quickly get back to defending themselves.

The bow takes only 1.1 seconds to reload (22 ticks). The difference isn't huge, but the extra .15 seconds could save the player an extra heart!

Crafting Recipe

Crossbow Recipe (Image via Minecraft)

The crafting recipe for both weapons isn't complicated, however a crossbow requires more material. Players will need three sticks, a tripwire hook, two strings, and one iron ingot to craft a crossbow.

Crafting a bow is more basic and simple. To craft a bow, players need just three sticks and three strings. No iron is needed or anything else.

Enchantments

Minecraft Bow enchantments (Image via Minecraft)

Crossbows and Bows have different enchantments in Minecraft. They do share some of the enchantments but others are exclusive to only one weapon.

Crossbows have multishot, piercing and quick charge enchantments, which are only for them.

Multishot allows players to shoot multiple arrows at once. Piercing allows the arrows shot from the cross bow to pierce through multiple entities, and Quick charge reduces the amount of time it takes to reload the crossbow.

Bows have Flame, Infinity, Power and Punch that are exclusive to them. Flame enchantment turns arrows into flaming arrows. Infinity allows the bow to shoot an infinite amount of arrows. Power increases the amount of damage dealt by the bow, and Punch increases the knockback of the arrows.

Check out Sportskeeda's new Minecraft YouTube channel!

Edited by Gautham Balaji