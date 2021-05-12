How to easily breed villagers in Minecraft 1.16

In Minecraft, players can interact with villagers to get specific items within the world. Each villager will grant the player different items, and each villager has their own unique job as well.

Players can breed villagers to start their own villages in Minecraft. Players can go up to villagers to trade with them and get rare things in return.

Villagers will trade the players for emeralds or other items in exchange for the items that they have. Some villagers will even trade the player emeralds for food items or other materials.

Villagers can trade players enchanted weapons, enchanted books, ender pearls, iron, armor, chains for chain armor (one of the rarest armor in the game), rare food items, and sometimes even items such as crossbows and regular bows with arrows.

Villagers are very important in Minecraft, but sometimes it can be hard for players to find a village or villagers themselves.

Players should not enter a village with a bad omen effect. This will scare the villagers and cause them to go into their houses or flee. Players should drink milk to remove this before going near villagers.

If players want to start their own village, they will need to breed villagers. Breeding villagers can be very simple.

Breeding villagers in Minecraft

Breeding Villagers in minecraft isn't that hard, and it is actually something even a beginner can learn easily. Breeding villagers is similar to breeding animals, except that it takes a greater amount of food.

How to breed them?

(Image via O16 on Youtube)

In order to actually get the villagers to breed, players will need a solid amount of food. When food is thrown on the ground near a villager, the mob will try its best to run over and pick it up.

It will take a lot of food for villagers to actually be willing to breed. They will not breed until they have enough food in their inventory. Players will have to keep feeding them until they see hearts surround the villagers' heads.

Players also need to place beds down as another step in breeding villagers. Atleast three beds should be placed for the process to get initiated.