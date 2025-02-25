"C. Nolan approves": Minecraft player's unique mining strategy reminds fans of Interstellar final scenes

The dedication of some Minecraft players is beyond impressive, considering they spend hundreds of hours exploring the blocky world or creating elaborate structures. Many talented builders have made large castles, cities, fictional countries, and even complicated computers with complex Redstone circuitry. And now it seems some players are working extra time in mining sessions.

A Minecraft player, who goes by the name u/SociallyOn_a_Rock, shared some images on the subreddit of the game showing a mine they have been working on. The mine in the pictures barely resembles a traditional one, as the entire place is filled with grids and columns of tunnels. It looks more like the end scene from the popular movie Interstellar with the X-ray view.

Reacting to the post and the mine, u/ArmaninyowPH commented:

"C. Nolan approves"

This comment was a reference to director Christopher Nolan, saying that the artist would be proud looking at this structure. Another player named u/The7footr said that this type of mining is so inefficient but it does look very cool.

u/eggs_and_bacon said that this is not inefficient as the image has been taken with an X-ray view. The tunnels are actually 1 block wide, something that many players called “strip mining.”

u/alberto_OmegA jokingly referenced the Interstellar movie, saying the iconic line to Cooper that they are not here to change the world generation, instead of saying they are not here to change the part.

Redditors react to the mine that looks like a scene from Interstellar movie (Image via Reddit/SociallyOn_a_Rock)

u/orderedapizza said that the structure looks like an infinity castle from the popular anime and manga series Demon Slayer. Another player named u/Holstern said they were just about to comment exactly that.

u/A_Table-Vendetta- also mentioned that it looks like a scene from Interstellar. u/kpark724 replied to their comment saying it looks like the hypercube lattice. It looks beautiful with the lighting and structure.

Players also talk about how chaotic the mine looks in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/SociallyOn_a_Rock)

u/Impossible-Grape-606 said that it looks like "the matrix", a potential reference to the movie with the same name, while another player named u/oratethreve said the original poster made the four-dimensional bookshelf from the movie Interstellar.

Almost all the players noted the similarities between the scene from Interstellar and this mine (Image via Reddit/SociallyOn_a_Rock)

u/BLUFALCON77 said that this chaotic way of mining is hurting their eyes. u/jointedsundew21 suggested the OP that if they put shaders on, the entire structure would look beautiful. u/reddit_hayden replied that it would look like Interstellar.

The different ways of mining in Minecraft

One of the ways of strip mining in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/SociallyOn_a_Rock)

Mining is one of the most important activities in Minecraft. It is needed to get almost all the important items required to make tools and weapons. It helps players collect resources such as coal, iron, gold, and diamonds. There are many ways to approach mining efficiently. From the famous strip mining to the free cave mining, here are all the ways players can extract items from the game world.

Strip mining is a method where players dig a long tunnel at a chosen level, usually at a depth with most diamonds or iron ore. From this main tunnel, smaller tunnels are made at regular distances. This helps in covering a large area and finding ores without missing blocks.

Branch mining is similar to strip mining but with a slight alteration. Instead of digging only in straight lines, players create branches extending from the main tunnel. These branches help in uncovering ores while using fewer tools.

Finally, the free form is called cave mining and it involves exploring natural cave systems. With the release of the Caves and Cliffs update, the caverns in the game have became larger and more interesting to explore. One of the reasons why this type of mining is preferred is because it requires less mining and more exploration to find exposed ores in Minecraft.

