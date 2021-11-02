Can you play Minecraft: Education Edition on Chromebook?

Although a Google Chromebook isn't likely the first thing you think of when it comes to playing games on PC, but Minecraft's developers and publishers won't let that stop them.

Thanks to continued efforts by Mojang and Microsoft, Minecraft: Education Edition has been made available for Google Chromebooks. This makes sense, as this particular version of the game is intended for classroom and educational environments.

Educators, students, and curious Minecraft players can dive into the game in mere moments with a quick visit to the Google Play Store.

Minecraft: What's different about Education Edition?

Expanding Minecraft: Education Edition to Chromebook and other classroom hardware has been a boon for educators (Image via Mojang)

Designed for classroom use but readily accessible to Minecraft players (even on Bedrock Edition with Education Edition's setting enabled), Minecraft: Education Edition possesses some exclusive features that assist in learning about topics such as chemistry and writing code.

Some of the most prominent features have to do with collaboration, allowing educators and students to work together with ease. Available on non-Chromebook platforms including Windows, MacOS, iOS and iPadOS, Education Edition is readily capable of suiting most environments.

In an attempt to guide students, educators can use new tools such as chalkboards, non-player characters (NPCs), and even a Classroom Mode where the teacher is capable of altering world settings, speaking/messaging with players, and following their progress in-game.

These tools can be crucial learning aids when students are having trouble with chemistry experiments or the nuances of programming language.

Players who may be curious about trying out Education Edition for themselves can even tinker with the game's special features like the programmable Agent mob.

Additionally, the concept of chemistry is a major factor in Minecraft: Education Edition, allowing players and learners to create different elements, compounds, and chemical-based items not seen in Java Edition.

Adding the game to Chrome OS compatibility is the most recent platform advancement made, but Minecraft: Education Edition's success is likely to keep that update from being the last. With technology advancing at a rapid pace, Mojang will undoubtedly be doing its best to keep pace.

Minecraft: Education Edition's contributions go well beyond entertainment value, and as a result is likely to be placed on upcoming hardware platforms for some time. At a $5 asking price, it's tough to turn down the compelling offer that Mojang and Microsoft are making to use their most popular block-building game to help further the goals of education.

