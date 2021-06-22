Can players remove the curse in Minecraft?

The Curse of Binding is an enchantment within Minecraft that prevents the removal of a cursed item from its armor slot. Meaning, when players put on a piece of gear that has the Curse of Binding enchantment on it, the players cannot take off said piece of gear.

Curse of Binding is considered a curse enchantment, and can be rather annoying, especially for new and uninformed players. One may be wondering: can the Curse of Binding be broken? This article will let players know all they need to know about the Curse of Binding and if it can truly be broken!

Curse of Binding in Minecraft

The Curse of Binding is what's called a 'treasure enchantment', meaning it is obtained only from chest loot or, very rarely, by fishing. In Java edition, it is available via trading for enchanted books.

The player can be affected by this curse by equipping an item that has the curse of binding on it, but funnily enough, mobs can also follow the curse of binding. Meaning, mobs wearing a leather helmet enchanted with the curse of binding cannot take off the item to equip their preferred netherite helmet if they find one.

Can players break Curse of Binding in Minecraft?

Unfortunately for Minecraft players, Curse of Binding cannot be removed. The only way the curse can be removed is if the player is in Creative mode, if the player dies or if the item breaks. For items without durability, such as the carved pumpkin, the player must die in order to remove the item, making gamemodes such as Hardcore mode almost impossible to complete.

If players are playing with the 'keepInventory' game rule, the player keeps the cursed item, even after death. Only breaking the item through its durability, if possible, will remove the item.

So, players must be careful when looking over loot they find in chests that are enchanted. You don't want to end up wearing a leather helmet for the rest of your Minecraft gameplay, or much worse, a carved pumpkin!

