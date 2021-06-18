Crystals in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

In Minecraft, there are tons of naturally spawning items that players can obtain, as well as many that can be acquired through crafting. Crystals are not overly common in Minecraft, as there are only three items that can be considered crystals or can be crafted into a crystal.

These include amethyst clusters, prismarine crystals, and end crystals. Listed below is everything players need to know about each crystal in Minecraft.

Amethyst Clusters in Minecraft

Amethyst clusters are the newest "crystal" added to Minecraft. They are called amethyst clusters and are the final growth stage of amethyst buds, which will drop amethyst shards when they are mined. They naturally generate in the new amethyst geodes.

When being mined with a pickaxe, amethyst clusters will drop four shards. But if the player uses any other method of breaking, the cluster will drop two shards. Of course, these can be increased if the players have the Fortune enchantment.

The main thing that amethyst clusters are used for is decoration and light. Not much is known yet about using amethyst clusters as decoration. Small, medium, and large amethyst buds give off a light level of 1, 2, and 4, respectively, while fully grown amethyst clusters give off a light level of 5.

Prismarine Crystals in Minecraft

Prismarine crystals are items that can be obtained by defeating guardians or elder guardians. These mobs have a 40% chance and a 1/3 chance of dropping prismarine crystals upon death.

Prismarine crystals can also be dropped by sea lanterns when not using a Silk Touch tool. The lanterns will drop 2-3 crystals each time, which can be increased to a maximum of 5 using the Fortune enchantment. Prismarine crystals can also be found in buried treasure chests.

Prismarine crystals can be used along with prismarine shards in order to craft a sea lantern. To do this, players will need five prismarine crystals and four prismarine shards. Sea lanterns are useful for lighting in any build and produce a light level of 15, which is the brightest possible light level in the game.

End Crystals in Minecraft

An end crystal is an item and an entity found in the End, although an end crystal may be crafted.

An end crystal is usually found atop each of the obsidian pillars on the central island of the End when the player initially goes to fight the Ender Dragon. There are 10 in total, and two of them are encased by metal baws. Each end crystal restores the ender dragon's health.

Players looking to craft an end crystal can do so somewhat easily. All it takes is 7 glass, an eye of ender, and a ghast tear.

Once crafted and obtained, end crystals can also be placed on bedrock and obsidian. If four are placed on the end exit portal, one on each of the flat sides. In that case, the crystals respawn the original end crystals (of which the player destroyed originally) and will also resurrect the dragon itself.

Lastly, when exploded, end crystals do a decent amount of damage. End crystals will explode when they are attacked or damaged, even by attacks that normally do zero damage.

However, they are not affected by exploding fireworks. The crystals have an explosion strength of 6, which is the same as a charged creeper. When the ender dragon is being healed by the crystal, and the crystal is destroyed, the ender dragon takes 10 damage, which is equal to 5 hearts.

