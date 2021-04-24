Daylight Sensor in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

A daylight sensor is a Minecraft item that can be used in Redstone machines. They are similar to solar panels in the real world.

Daylight sensors can be made on a crafting table.

Daylight Sensor in Minecraft

A single daylight sensor is only available to Minecraft players through crafting (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft daylight sensors are items that can be used to generate Redstone power depending on the time of day.

Regular daylight sensors will generate power during the day and will have no output at night. They will only generate power using the day and night cycle and will not use light sources such as torches or luminescent blocks.

Players can select the daylight sensor after it has been placed to invert its timeframe. Instead of producing an output during the day, it will start generating power after dark.

A single daylight sensor is only available to players through crafting. The crafting recipe requires three glass blocks, three pieces of nether quartz, and three pieces of any wood slab.

The glass blocks should be placed on the top row in the crafting table. A single piece of nether quartz can then be placed in each square of the middle row. Wood labs should go in the bottom row regardless of the type of wood used. A player could use three different wood slabs, and it would still make a daylight sensor in Minecraft.

Advertisement

If a player needs to move things around, daylight sensors can be mined with any type of tool or without tools at all. However, it will only drop as a regular daylight sensor at despawn. If it's inverted, it will still drop as a regular daylight sensor.

Players can use a wooden axe or stronger when they need to move at a fast pace. Daylight sensors are typically fast and easy to mine. However, the axe tool is noticeably faster at mining this particular item.