Dream Minecraft SMP x MrBeast charity event: Date, timings, participants, rewards, and more

There are many interesting events happening in Minecraft constantly. It has been the center of attention for many people, so content creators host various events with the help of the game.

And this time, some of the biggest names in pop culture are joining hands for an amazing cause: Dream and MrBeast.

The Dream SMP server, one of the most popular Minecraft servers of all time, and MrBeast, the most extravagant content creator on YouTube, are collaborating to host an event. And it is not only in-game but much more than that.

TeamSeas is a charity fundraiser program started by famous YouTubers MrBeast and Mark Rober. For every donation of 1 dollar, 1 pound of trash will be cleaned from oceans, beaches, seas, and rivers. And Dream SMP event will help promote this cause.

MrBeast @MrBeast



$1 = 1 less pound of trash in the ocean!



teamseas.org Two years ago we planted 20,000,000 trees and now we want to remove 30,000,000 pounds of trash from the ocean with #TeamSeas $1 = 1 less pound of trash in the ocean! Two years ago we planted 20,000,000 trees and now we want to remove 30,000,000 pounds of trash from the ocean with #TeamSeas!$1 = 1 less pound of trash in the ocean!teamseas.org

Minecraft's Dream SMP x MrBeast TeamSeas charity event

MrBeast, the Elytra, and Dream (Image via Sportskeeda)

Dream SMP will host a charity event for TeamSeas, a crowd-funded organization helping to clean the oceans. In the event, the players will remove litter from the ocean in Minecraft, and through this, raise money for charity to help clean the oceans in real life.

Recently, Dream, the server owner of Dream SMP, announced an event for October 30, and the winner can win an Elytra on the server. This was huge, as Elytra is the most powerful item in Minecraft with which players can fly.

dream @dreamwastaken



Tune in to see your favorite creators clean up the oceans in minecraft while competing for an elytra and raising money for charity to clean up oceans in real life!! The Dream SMP will be hosting a charity event for #teamseas tomorrow starting at 12PM EST and ending at 2PM EST!Tune in to see your favorite creators clean up the oceans in minecraft while competing for an elytra and raising money for charity to clean up oceans in real life!! The Dream SMP will be hosting a charity event for #teamseas tomorrow starting at 12PM EST and ending at 2PM EST!Tune in to see your favorite creators clean up the oceans in minecraft while competing for an elytra and raising money for charity to clean up oceans in real life!!

When will this event commence in Minecraft?

As stated in Dream's tweet, the Dream SMP event co-hosted by MrBeast will start on October 30 at noon EST and end at 2 pm EST.

Who will participate in the event?

Nearly all the members of the Dream SMP will join hands in cleaning the ocean in Minecraft. However, some might not be able to attend the event, though they can donate to TeamSeas even if they cannot participate.

How will Dream SMP event raise awareness?

At the Dream SMP Minecraft event, many famous members will clean the ocean in Minecraft, which will be filled with littered items, giving gamers a chance to win an Elytra on the server. This way, they will raise awareness and encourage people to contribute to the TeamSeas charity.

dream @dreamwastaken Donate @ teamseas.org 1 dollar = 1 pound of trash removed from the oceans!!! Donate @ teamseas.org 1 dollar = 1 pound of trash removed from the oceans!!!

Bried about Dream SMP, MrBeast

Dream SMP is arguably the most popular multiplayer server in Minecraft. It boasts more than 30 top Minecraft content creators playing together. And because of this attraction, the server has hosted many events featuring various other famous content creators.

Dream SMP has hosted multiple famous guests like Lil Nas X, Ninja, Pokimane, CorpseHusband, MrBeast, KSI, etc.

MrBeast had previously conducted a $100k gift card challenge on Dream SMP in December 2020. This time, the charity event for TeamSeas on the server is also co-hosted by him.

