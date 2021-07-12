End rods in Minecraft: All you need to know

There are several different places in Minecraft that players can travel to. There are many biomes and places for players to go. There is the overworld, the Nether and the End dimensions.

Players can only access the end by locating the strong hold and activating the end portal. The end cannot be accessed using a Nether portal, and players will need to have a few resources before they can even activate the portal.

Players will need to have over 12 ender eyes if they plan on going to the end. 12 eyes are used to activate the portal. Players will have to make endereyes using one ender pearl, and blaze powder for each eye.

There are several different islands that players can travel to in the end. If not careful, players can even end up in the void. Once a player falls into the void, their stuff will be unretrievable, so make sure to be extra cautious when exploring the end.

There are several different items that players can find in the end. These items include Chorus fruit, Chorus flowers, End ships (where players can obtain shulker boxes and elytras), end rods and much more.

End rods are one of the more common items in the Minecraft end. Players can find these items located all over end cities, and they won't be so hard to spot due to their bright appearance.

End Rods in Minecraft

What are they?

End rods are a light source located in the end that emits little white particles. Players can find this item located all over the Minecraft end cities, brightening up the location. Players may see these items spawning inside or outside the end towers.

Players can mine this item using any tool in the game. End rods will also break when water flows over them. Players can find these items spawning naturally in the end, or they can craft them.

Players will need one popped chorus fruit and one blaze rod. Players can obtain chorus fruit from chorus trees and blaze rods come from the Nether, but hopefully the player will have an extra one left over from creating the ender eyes.

What are they used for?

End rods are mainly just used for decoration and as a light source in Minecraft. They serve no other purpose. They can be placed on any surface of any block and they will not break when their support block is broken.

End rods emit a light level of 14. This is the same as Minecraft torches, meaning they are pretty bright. These items can be a good use of a light source when players are stuck in dark areas.

