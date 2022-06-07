Every feature in Minecraft 1.19 so far

Minecraft version 1.19, dubbed "The Wild Update," will be released on June 7, 2022. While it may not be as large as the massive Caves & Cliffs update, it will still bring plenty of new content and features for players to enjoy.

Since there's plenty to appreciate in this upcoming Minecraft update, it doesn't hurt to break down the features independently. Most of the update's improvements pertain to the world's wilderness, adding new biomes and mobs. A bevy of items are also available, thanks to the release of these new biomes.

There's plenty to unpack, and Minecraft players can view many of the update's new features down below.

Awesome features coming in Minecraft's The Wild Update

1) Mangrove Swamps, Tadpoles and Frogs

A player rides a boat through a mangrove swamp (Image via CurseForge)

To improve the variety of Minecraft's swamp biomes, Mojang is introducing mangrove swamps in version 1.19. These new biomes are relatively warm in climate and can typically be found adjacent to warmer biomes like deserts or badlands.

Inside these new biomes, players can find new mangrove wood blocks and mud blocks. Both have extensive crafting utility, with mud blocks being convertible into packed mud as well as mud bricks.

Among the wildlife in mangrove swamps, players can also find new mobs in tadpoles and frogs. Tadpoles hatch from frogspawn blocks, which are laid by adult frogs after breeding. They take some time to mature but will soon grow into a frog. Depending on the temperature of the biome they mature in, tadpoles can turn into one of three different frog color variants, each with its own unique capabilities.

All frogs possess one mutual ability: the capability to create slimeballs and the new froglight block. By consuming small slimes and magma cubes, respectively, players can acquire slimeballs for breeding frogs or froglights, which serve as the most efficient light source-producing block in the game.

2) The Deep Dark, Ancient Cities and the Warden

The Warden and an ancient city structure (Image via TheDerpyWhale/Youtube)

There's no doubt that the deep dark biome and its contents are the biggest draws of Minecraft 1.19.

Found underneath Y=0, this subterranean biome comes with a variety of new "sculk" blocks. These include the sculk catalyst, which creates sculk when a mob or player dies near it, sculk sensors that detect sounds and vibrations, and sculk shriekers that scream when disturbed.

If disturbed enough, the shrieker will summon the mighty Warden mob, which has the highest health in the game and can kill unprepared players in a single strike.

Within the deep dark biome, Minecraft players can also find ancient cities, a new generated structure. These new locations have loot chests containing items players won't find elsewhere, including a new music disc that is broken into nine fragments.

Players can also find echo shards that can be crafted into a recovery compass. This allows players to find the location where they last died.

3) The Allay

The allay is a new mob that is friendly towards players (Image via Mojang)

The winner of Minecraft LIVE's 2021 Mob Vote, the Allay is a mob that is imprisoned in pillager outposts and woodland mansions. Once released, the Allay will wander about the area.

If a player gives the Allay an item or a block, it will search nearby loaded chunks for the same item or block. The mob can then pick up any loose objects and is capable of carrying up to a stack of the given block or item.

The Allay will then make its way back to the Minecraft player and drop the items so that they can retrieve them for their own use.

Although this is a helpful game mechanic in Minecraft, the Allay can be distracted by note blocks. If a note block activates and makes a sound, the mob will drop what it's holding and investigate the sound. With that in mind, players should keep note blocks a good distance away from the Allay.

4) Miscellaneous Enchantments, Items and Blocks

Boats with chests, a new 1.19 inclusion (Image via Mojang)

In addition to the content released in new biomes in Minecraft, some miscellaneous enchantments, items and blocks can also be found.

One of the most notable blocks is the boat with chest, which allows players to roam a world's waters while keeping their items in a safe and secure location.

Goat horns are also making a return after being in some flux during the Caves & Cliffs update. When goats hit certain solid blocks as they charge, they'll drop one of four different goat horns depending on whether they're a standard or screaming goats. These items can also be found in pillager outposts.

