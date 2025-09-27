  • home icon
  • Minecraft
Fan creates Colorado's Capitol Peak inside Minecraft

By Pranay Mishra
Published Sep 27, 2025 17:40 GMT
Minecraft player shows incredible mountain build in the game (Image via Mojang Studios)

Minecraft incorporated the Caves & Cliffs update a few years ago. It focused on improving the terrain generation to make caves and mountains more layered and realistic. The update did make the mountains challenging to climb, but it seems that the developers still have some work to do, as the blocky world still lacks large mountain ranges.

Minecraft player u/ColoradoMountaineer shared some images on the game’s subreddit showing some impressive mountain ranges they had created. These massive structures were created using hundreds of thousands of blocks, and some images even looked real. The original poster mentioned that they had been trying to find a terrain generation mod to create realistic mountains.

They came across a method to import the USGS topographic map data into the WorldPainter map generator, and the results were delivered in over a week. They added that this build includes the Capitol Peak of Colorado and some surrounding structures nearby.

u/Dajin_777 mentioned that they initially assumed the images were of real mountains, only to realize that it was posted on the Minecraft subreddit. Redditor u/Squidieyy also assumed the same, especially the first one. The user added that running the game with massive mountains and a large chunk distance would overheat the PC.

Redditors express how impressed they were with the build (Image via Reddit)

u/Harry_L_ suggested that the mod JJthunder To The Max does something very similar without requiring manually making mountains. The original poster replied that they did try the mod, but it made the game laggy, especially with the Distant Horizons mod. Eventually, using WorldPainter to make the structures allowed the game to run smoothly.

Massive structures made in Minecraft world

The Mount Everest build in-game (Image via Reddit/Amon6669/Mojang Studios)

The sheer size of Minecraft means players would have to walk for months to reach the world border. The vertical limit of the game is also quite high, which allows players to make massive structures across the three dimensions. Many have made massive structures such as castles, towns, cities, and even fictional countries that took a decade to complete.

For instance, a player recently showed how they recreated Mount Everest in the game at a 1:2 scale with an impressive level of detail. The map was made available for others to download and try.

