Feather Falling Enchantment in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

Feather Falling is an enchantment that reduces the amount of damage that a Minecraft player takes from falls.

Having said that, players who are equipped with Feather Falling should still be careful. While the enchantment protects players from some damage, it may not protect players from all damage. Players should, therefore, not jump off sky bases unless they have the maximum level of Feather Falling enchantment on them.

Feather Falling in Minecraft

Feather Falling is one of the hardest Minecraft enchantments to obtain from an enchantment table (Image via gamepedia)

What does it do?

Feather Falling reduces the amount of damage that a player takes by 12% on each level of enchantment. This means that the enchantment reduces up to 48% of fall damage to a player.

The Feather Falling enchantment can only be placed on boots and is very helpful for players who plan on mining in high places.

Feather Falling also reduces the damage taken from ender pearl transportations. Ender pearls are items dropped by endermen that allow players to teleport. Players will take 2 ½ heart damage whenever they teleport with ender pearls.

Having Feather Falling equipped reduces the amount of damage that a player will take while using the ender pearl.

How to find Feather Falling

Feather Falling can be obtained from a Minecraft enchantment table, anvil or by game command. It is one of the hardest enchantments to obtain from an enchantment table.

Players should make sure that they have a lot of bookshelves placed around the enchantment table as it will increase their chances of getting Feather Falling.

Enchantment levels

Feather Falling has four different enchantment levels. Level 1 will give players 12% protection, level 2 will give players 24% protection, level 3 will give players 36% protection, and level 4 will give players full protection at 48%.

Each level of enchantment grants players the ability to fall off of higher platforms.