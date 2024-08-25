5 features fans would love to see if Minecraft 2 ever happens

The idea of a sequel is an interesting concept when it comes to Minecraft. Normally, sequels are intended to be continuations of a game's story or mechanics, but more polished and expanded upon. However, the open-ended nature of Mojang's blocky masterpiece means that anything that could be added to a sequel could realistically be added to the first game in a future update.

This means that, realistically, Mojang will never release a Minecraft 2. However, it can be fun to speculate as to what major changes would be made in a sequel to the single best-selling game of all time. Five examples of things that Mojang could add to a Minecraft sequel can be found detailed below, along with exactly what would make them great additions.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

5 features Mojang would need to bring to a potential Minecraft 2

1) Vanilla shaders

Shaders are one of the most exciting potential additions to a sequel (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft shaders are the best way to make the already gorgeous blocky aesthetics of the game even prettier. They are community-made rewrites of the rendering engine that add things like real-time lighting and shadows, godrays, realistic water, volumetric clouds, and more.

However, as amazing as shaders are, they are still not part of the base game in any way. Adding them would be a great way for Mojang to push a potential sequel.

2) More world options

Superflat survival is so popular due to the challenges its unique terrain poses (Image via Mojang)

One of the most interesting things that Mojang could add to a sequel is new world-generation styles. Superflat survival is one of the most interesting ways to play the game due to the unique challenges it provides.

Having new world types, such as cave only, archipelago, survival island, Nether only, End only, or similarly themed worlds, would add nearly infinite replay value to the game. It would also keep players interested in each of these potential Minecraft survival worlds for longer, as each one would inspire unique styles of gameplay and building.

3) Self-sustaining villages

Seeing villages naturally expand and defend themselves would be amazing (Image via Mojang)

Villages are a strange Minecraft structure. If a player accidentally strays too close, they'll end up overwhelmed by hostile mobs. Iron golems are supposed to stop this from happening but often can't deal with the mass number of mobs that will swarm in.

Villages in a sequel game should be improved in two major ways. The first is that villagers should have some form of guard variant that will help protect against threats. They should also be more active about expanding, building new houses to increase the population, and actively replacing those lost during the night. This would make them more immersive and less frustrating to defend.

4) Creeper variants

There are tons of fan-made creeper variants to pull inspiration from (Image via Mojang)

Creepers are inarguably the most iconic mobs in Minecraft. That's what makes their lack of variants so surprising. Skeletons have variants in the bogged and strays, while zombies have husks and drowned. Even spiders have spider jockeys and cave spiders.

So it's very strange that creepers have yet to be given some sort of new variant. Biome-specific creepers that match the colors of the terrain in different areas are the easiest way to introduce some new types, but creepers with alternate explosion types would also be interesting to see.

5) Expanded in-game economy

Villager trading is a good base to build a more complex economy (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft villager trading is one of the most powerful systems in the game. It allows players to convert abundant resources like sticks, fish, and string into emeralds, which can then be turned into diamond gear, enchanted books, or other rare items.

However, this economic system is pretty basic. Expanding on it by adding new types of currency and shopkeepers, maybe similar to fellow survival game Terraria, might be a great way to build on this foundation.

