Andisite is a stone that drops as a block after it's been mined by a player. Minecraft andisite can also be crafted into almost anything that regular stone blocks can be crafted into.

Andesite has been a part of Minecraft since the 1.8 version. It was also known as the ocean update. This update brought a list of things to Minecraft, including andesite.

Players cannot craft andesite into weapons and tools. However, players can craft stairs, slabs, and walls. There are different ways to craft using andesite that can make it a neat decorative block. The first step to doing anything with andesite is finding it.

There are a couple of easy ways to find andesite in Minecraft. This article will show players where to find the stone block in Minecraft.

Where to find andesite in Minecraft?

Minecraft andesite in the mountain biome

Image via Mojang

Andesite is a bit tricky to spot in the image shown above. However, Minecraft players can keep an eye out for its rough texture when looking for the stone among all mountain biome stones.

If a player is zooming through the mountains, they could miss the andesite entirely. Players looking for an andesite should take the extra time to look at the stones they are passing. When it comes to finding Minecraft andesite, players should take their time in examining each stone.

Minecraft andesite Y-axis 30 and deeper

Image via Mojang

Andesite can be found in any area that has stone. Areas such as caves that travel underground are a perfect example. The image above shows an andesite hiding in plain sight as it lines the walls of this cave. One block of andesite is highlighted by the players' curser in the image above.

Players looking for an andesite can find it nearly anywhere. Andesite is roughly as common as diorite despite it being more difficult to find. Most players will face a typical storage problem when mining for other things.

Players leaving their mine with stacks of andesite will have an overabundance of the stuff in no time at all.

Andesite can be run through a stone cutter if a crafting table is not available.