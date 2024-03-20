Fossils in Minecraft have great potential for expanding game's lore

Minecraft is a game that presents a vast world full of unique structures and terrains. Among these features, you can find fossils that appear in specific configurations, depicting ancient entities that once lived in the Overworld and Nether realms. Many members of the Minecraft community have discussed the hidden lore and storylines within the game, including the mysterious secrets behind these fossils.

Hence, these unique features could be the gateway to a unique lore.

Fossils in Minecraft: How can they expand the lore and where to find them?

How can fossils add more lore to Minecraft?

Fossils hint that the world had entities that players have not yet seen (Image via Mojang Studios)

One of the main reasons fossils can expand the game's lore is that players have yet to see any mob with the same shape and size as the fossils. This means that Minecraft once had ancient mobs that went extinct before the player entered the world.

The fossils can also be connected to the ancient city, a relatively new structure with a mysterious lore of its own. Even though players have explored the entire structure thoroughly, there are still some features that remain mysterious and thought-provoking.

Its most striking feature is the Warden statue in the middle, which could lead players to a brand new dimension. Though Mojang Studios has not mentioned the ancient city as having a portal, many players have speculated that the Warden statue looked like one.

Ancient City's speculated new dimension can be connected to existing fossils (Image via Mojang Studios)

If the developers end up adding a new dimension through the ancient city, they could also add new mobs that match the shape and size of the fossils present underground in the Overworld realm.

Since fossils were added to Minecraft in 2016, they have massive potential in the game's overall lore. Mojang Studios could use them to create a new storyline and add new mobs that somehow connect to them.

Where to find fossils in Minecraft?

Fossils are rare generations found deep underground in the Overworld (Image via Mojang Studios)

Fossils are generated in deserts, swamps, mangrove swamps, and soul sand valleys. In the Overworld, they generate rarely between Y level 45 and -50, while they are more frequent in the Nether. The Nether fossils are much easier to find since they are generated on the surface of the Soul Sand Valley biome.

These fossils are generated in several configurations, some of which cannot be recognized as entities. Fossils are made up of bone blocks, coal ore, and even diamond ores in Java Edition.