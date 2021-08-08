Full list of items confirmed for Minecraft 1.18 update so far

With a release expected in late 2021, the much-awaited Minecraft 1.18 “Caves and Cliffs part 2” update is fast approaching.

Anticipated to be packed with a plethora of new content, 1.18 is set to be one of Mojang’s most ambitious updates to date.

Although the focus of many fans will be on the fresh world generation mechanics, which now allow for brand new breathtaking landscapes, there’s also a plethora of new items expected to be released as part of this update.

Confirmed new items as part of the Minecraft 1.18 update

1) Sculk Sensor

Sculk sensors detect all nearby vibrations and emit a Redstone signal which varies in strength depending on how strong the detected vibrations are. This can be useful in many cases, ranging from simple traps to building complex Redstone computer logic.

Vibration is caused by various events, including piston, extending, wolf shaking, hitting the ground, splashing, swimming, and much more. However, sculk sensors do not detect vibrations from other sensors. A wool block will also block all vibrations from reaching a sculk sensor.

2) Bundles

Bundles are another new item due to being added in the 1.18 update. They act as storage items and allow players to store items of large stack sizes with each other.

For example, players can use bundles to store together 16 cobblestone, 16 dirt, 16 wooden planks, and 16 end stones, all in one single bundle. Bundles cannot be used to store multiple unstackable items like weapons and armor.

Bundles can also be stored within themselves, but a bundle stored inside another will use up the same amount of storage slots as the original bundle + 1.

Players can craft a bundle using six pieces of rabbit hide and two strings, arranged in the format seen below.

Crafting recipe for bundles in Minecraft

