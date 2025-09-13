Generative AI now lets you play Minecraft at 30 FPS

Running Minecraft on a PC or a smartphone requires a decent amount of computing power. But what if there were a way to run the game on almost any device with just a browser and a stable internet connection? It might sound impossible, but with the power of generative AI, we are moving toward a future where many games will run without a game engine.DecartAI has recently released its Oasis 2.0 generative AI model, and the capabilities it claims are quite impressive. According to their video, you can play Minecraft in 1080p at 30 FPS without any local processing power. This means the entire game is generated in real time by the AI model, with no game engine involved. Here is everything you need to know about the Oasis 2.0 AI model.Running Minecraft with generative AIPlayers might remember that DecartAI attained popularity when it released the first version of the Oasis AI. While the initial version was underdeveloped, with players finding it difficult to play the game, the second version shows massive improvements.You can visit DecartAI’s official website and try Oasis 2.0 to play Minecraft. You get a free demo for 45 seconds. In our testing, the game ran impressively close to 30 FPS for about two seconds. The moment the demo changed the texture automatically, the screen froze. This happened multiple times.The game running on the older Oasis model (Image via DecartAI)While the textures still show the familiar artifacts seen in many AI‑generated videos and photos, Oasis 2.0 is not just a step ahead of the first iteration; it is a massive leap. In just a few months, DecartAI has achieved something impressive. A few more months, and we might have a proper Minecraft gameplay experience via a browser.The developers have also released a mod version of Oasis 2.0 that you can install and run with Minecraft. In this mod, the generative AI observes the game and allows you to add any texture pack. There are some realistic and funky options to choose from, with the experience being decent. That said, you will notice some bizarre texture shifts and artifacts as the textures are generated in real time.In a nutshell, DecartAI’s Oasis 2.0 is a massive improvement over the last version, and it signifies good progress. However, it is still at a stage where most players will try it out but will not incorporate it into their everyday gameplay.