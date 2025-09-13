Generative AI now lets you play Minecraft at 30 FPS

  • home icon
By Pranay Mishra
Published Sep 13, 2025 07:19 GMT
The Oasis 2.0 demo being run on a browser (Image via DecartAI)
Running Minecraft on a PC or a smartphone requires a decent amount of computing power. But what if there were a way to run the game on almost any device with just a browser and a stable internet connection? It might sound impossible, but with the power of generative AI, we are moving toward a future where many games will run without a game engine.

DecartAI has recently released its Oasis 2.0 generative AI model, and the capabilities it claims are quite impressive. According to their video, you can play Minecraft in 1080p at 30 FPS without any local processing power. This means the entire game is generated in real time by the AI model, with no game engine involved. Here is everything you need to know about the Oasis 2.0 AI model.

Running Minecraft with generative AI

Players might remember that DecartAI attained popularity when it released the first version of the Oasis AI. While the initial version was underdeveloped, with players finding it difficult to play the game, the second version shows massive improvements.

You can visit DecartAI’s official website and try Oasis 2.0 to play Minecraft. You get a free demo for 45 seconds. In our testing, the game ran impressively close to 30 FPS for about two seconds. The moment the demo changed the texture automatically, the screen froze. This happened multiple times.

The game running on the older Oasis model (Image via DecartAI)
While the textures still show the familiar artifacts seen in many AI‑generated videos and photos, Oasis 2.0 is not just a step ahead of the first iteration; it is a massive leap. In just a few months, DecartAI has achieved something impressive. A few more months, and we might have a proper Minecraft gameplay experience via a browser.

The developers have also released a mod version of Oasis 2.0 that you can install and run with Minecraft. In this mod, the generative AI observes the game and allows you to add any texture pack. There are some realistic and funky options to choose from, with the experience being decent. That said, you will notice some bizarre texture shifts and artifacts as the textures are generated in real time.

In a nutshell, DecartAI’s Oasis 2.0 is a massive improvement over the last version, and it signifies good progress. However, it is still at a stage where most players will try it out but will not incorporate it into their everyday gameplay.

About the author
Pranay Mishra

Pranay is a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda. He completed his Bachelor's in English, which catalyzed his foray into journalism. With 8 years of prior writing experience under his belt, and having amassed close to 1 million reads so far in his nascent career at Sportskeeda, Pranay’s hunger for producing informative Minecraft content is second to none. He supplements these efforts by thoroughly assessing his sources and ensuring their credibility.

Before embarking on his current journey, Pranay polished his skills as a writer for multiple websites, where he usually doubled their monthly readerships. He has also started numerous other projects from scratch and propelled them to a higher level.

Pranay appreciates video games as any other form of edifying media like books or movies. Adoring the creative liberty such mediums afford, he prefers being a solo gamer and has relished his experiences so far. Pranay cites Techland’s Dying Light as his gateway into gaming and fervently recommends its ambiance and storytelling to reel in video-game skeptics.

When not poring through the world of Minecraft, Pranay enjoys watching the Rocket League Championship Series and marveling at the skills showcased by its professional players. Coupled with that, he is an ardent fan of popular YouTubers PewDiePie and Penguinz0. Pranay’s other interests include reading books, watching sports, and penning poems.

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Manikandan
