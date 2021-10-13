Giant Royal Guard in Minecraft Dungeons Arcade: All you need to know

Minecraft Dungeons players looking for a different experience and some new mobs may want to try out Minecraft Dungeons Arcade, now installed in many real-world locations and introducing many different features compared to the original game.

One of the game's new bosses is known as the Giant Royal Guard, an illager encased in dark armor and brandishing a mace that exists as a larger and more powerful variant of the royal guard mobs seen in Minecraft Dungeons. Unlike its smaller compatriots, the Giant Royal Guard is only found as a boss in the Arcade version of Squid Coast.

Minecraft Dungeons Arcade: Giant Royal Guard behavior and variants

The Giant Royal Guard as it appears in Minecraft Dungeons Arcade (Image via Mojang).

Stacked with armor and discarding its shield due to its bulk, the Giant Royal Guard can be a tough boss in Minecraft Dungeons Arcade. Its biggest drawback is its slow movement and temporary pauses opening it up for attack, but this is compensated for by sweeping and powerful attacks with its mace.

Its size can make some of its attacks difficult to avoid, and the damage incurred is well worth avoiding. The Giant Royal Guard's main attacks can be found below:

Mace Slam

The boss slams its mace into the ground when the hero is close by, this move has the capability to deal heavy damage and also harm nearby mobs.

Mace Spin

The Giant Royal Guard swings its mace in a wide motion, knocking heroes back significantly and damaging them as well.

Lunging Strike

The boss charges forward in a lunge toward the hero, dealing heavy damage when close to it.

Strategies for defeating this boss in Minecraft Dungeons Arcade revolve around its pauses, which it will take on occasion to stop moving towards heroes. While pausing, the boss will not attack, giving a great opening for players to hammer away at it before it begins its attack cycle again.

The Giant Royal Guard also appears in standard mob form with a different appearance in Minecraft Dungeons Arcade's Obsidian Pinnacle stage. Here, the mobs retain the mace and lack a shield, but lose the purple glowing eyes and armor of the boss form.

In this variant form, the mobs look similar to the standard Royal Guards found in Minecraft Dungeons. They are still distinguished by their equipment and the purple lightning surrounding them, however.

These mobs behave the same way as the boss, so players who have defeated the boss should follow the same strategies to defeat Giant Royal Guards in mob form.

