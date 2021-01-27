Glow Squid in Minecraft 21w03a Snapshot: Everything players need to know

The upcoming Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update has been on the minds of many players, and the newest snapshot—Snapshot 21w03a—has worked to further amplify that.

This new update introduces one of the few new mobs being added to the game: the Glow Squid. This squid is really cool and has a lot of unique attributes that players can now explore and embrace with this new snapshot.

Here is everything players need to know about the new Glow Squid mob found in Snapshot 21w03a and the 1.17 update coming to Minecraft this summer.

What is Minecraft's newest mob?

Minecraft's newest mob is called the Glow Squid—a luminous squid akin to the squid that already exists in the game, except these light up the waters around them.

These magical looking creatures were the winning mob of the 2020 Minecraft Community Mob Vote. This squid won after a tight competition between the Iceologer and the Moobloom mobs.

The Glow Squid introduces a new item into the game, which, in turn, brings a new block and game mechanic into Minecraft.

What does the Glow Squid look like?

The Glow Squid is a variant of the original squid texture that has been in Minecraft since update 1.2, which came out in 2011.

These squid light up in a similar way to Enderman eyes, meaning that they appear to shine and show up as brighter and more visible in darker environments, despite the fact that they do not actually emit light or have a light level.

The Glow Squid is textured to have luminous tentacles and twinkling sparkles dotted around its skin in addition to glowing eyes.

What does the Glow Squid drop?

The Glow Squid drops a form of ink sac like the original Minecraft squid, except these ink sacs glow.

These glowing ink sacs can be used in several ways, including to create the new block: the Glow Item Frame.

The Glow Squid has the same amount of health as the regular Minecraft squid, which is 10 hearts.

Where can the Glow Squid be found?

The Glow Squid currently does not spawn in Minecraft worlds naturally and must be introduced into the game via spawn egg.

However, it has been hinted that once the Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update is released in the summer of 2021, these Glow Squid will be found in the deepest parts of the ocean as well as in underwater caves and cavern rivers.

What does the glowing ink sac do?

The glowing ink sac that the Glow Squid drops upon death can be used in two ways: to create the Glow Item Frame and to make the text on signs glow.

The Glow Item Frame was created to provide framed items with sufficient lighting regardless of the lighting surrounding the item. Due to the fact that regular item frames are affected by light levels in their surroundings, this provides players with a better frame to use for their items to make sure they are perfectly lit up.

Lighting the text on signs is a great addition to Minecraft, as it makes signs a lot more readable. Currently, quite a few of the darker sign variants like spruce and dark oak are quite difficult to read without the text being turned white.

Even once the text has been turned white, it's difficult to properly read signs at night. With these new glowing signs, lettering will be legible regardless of the time in-game.