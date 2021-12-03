Glow squids in Minecraft 1.18 update: Changes, how to find, and more

The second Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update is finally out. It brings quite a few new features to the game, such as new cave biomes, mountain biomes, and increased world height.

With all the new world generation features, quite a few changes have been made to Minecraft. The spawn locations of a few mobs, including the glow squid, have changed slightly.

Glow squids in Minecraft 1.18

The spawn location of glow squids has changed (Image via Minecraft)

Glow squids are unique mobs that look very similar to regular squids, but

they glow and drop different items. Compared to the regular squids, glow squids are a lot more recent, added with the Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update.

Glow squids are passive mobs who don't do much other than swim around the ocean. Even though they glow, they do not produce light.

They were added to Minecraft as they won the mob vote 2020, where iceloger and moobloom were the other mob options players had.

Moobloom was eliminated in the first round, and glow squid ended up receiving more votes than iceloger in the last round.

Where do they spawn?

Glow squids spawn underwater, below Y30 (Image via Minecraft)

Minecraft 1.17 players will find glow squids in any dark area underwater that is below sea level (Y63). However, a few tweaks have been made to where they spawn in the latest version (1.18) of Minecraft.

They will now spawn below Y level 30, which is pitch dark. No changes have been made to the biomes glow squids may spawn in. They mostly spawn in schools of 2-4, and 5% of them will spawn as babies.

Drops

Like most other animals in Minecraft, glow squids will drop an item when killed. Gamers can get up to three glow ink sacs from this mob.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

They can get more if they use a weapon with looting enchantment to kill it. Ink sac is a relatively new item required for crafting glow item frames.

Follow Sportskeeda Minecraft on YouTube, Snapchat and Facebook for latest news and updates!

Edited by Ravi Iyer