Hermitcraft Season 10 Minecraft world seed: All you need to know

Minecraft players around the world enjoy the Hermitcraft series, a long-running collaborative video series of survival that features some of the most popular players in the title's community. Season 10 of the series is underway, with the first two official episodes having been released. However, many players are curious about the world seed being used for the ongoing videos.

Quite a bit of work and extra additions go into a Hermitcraft world, and many Minecraft players want to play along in a sense, recreating the same conditions enjoyed by the likes of MumboJumbo, GoodTimesWithScar, and Xisuma to see what they could accomplish.

Fortunately, thanks to the Hermitcraft community, there's a comprehensive list of factors surrounding the world for Season 10.

Hermitcraft Season 10 Minecraft world seed and version information

Thanks to timely assistance by Xisuma, players can now use the Minecraft Java Edition seed employed by players in Hermitcraft. Xisuma has also provided the collection of datapacks used by the crew.

The world seed was curated for Hermitcraft by WonderSim of Monumenta, as always, but much more goes into this world to make it amenable for the Hermitcraft players.

Seed: 5103687417315433447

5103687417315433447 Game Version: Java Edition 1.20.4, 1.21 Experimental Features enabled, trial chambers currently removed

There's plenty to like about the starting area of this Minecraft seed, as the spawn point is adjacent to a village at (X: 144 Z: 96) and a Nether portal at (X: 184 Z: 216). A wide range of biomes are available not far from the spawn point, including a cherry grove biome. There's even a set of trail ruins resting at (X: 664 Z: -168) for archeological pursuits.

All datapacks for the Hermitcraft Season 10 Minecraft world

The armor statues Minecraft datapack is one of many being used in Hermitcraft Season 10 (Image ZombieCleo/YouTube)

It's no surprise that a sizable collection of Minecraft datapacks is also being utilized for Hermitcraft Season 10 to ensure an overall cohesive quality of life for gameplay. Many of them can be found via sites like Vanillatweaks.net or from the official Github repository for Hermitcraft.

AFK Display - If a hermit doesn't move for five minutes, their name is greyed out

Anti-Enderman Grief - Prevents endermen from picking up blocks

Armor Statues - Allows for customizable armor stand positions

Customizable Armor Stands - Introduces manipulation of armor stands for building purposes

Cave Cleaner - Helps remove excess mobs and items that aren't de-spawning

Custom Recipes - For universal dyeing of gear and blocks

Coordinates Hub - Coordinates are directly displayed in the action bar

Custom Roleplay Data - Allows custom textures to be used on items

Double Shulker Shells - Shulkers will always drop two shells upon death

Durability Ping - Notifications will appear when gear is at low durability

Hard On Start - Keeps the server's difficulty mode consistent on startup

Multiplayer Sleep - Improves the functionality of sleeping on a Minecraft multiplayer server

More Mob Heads - All mobs can drop their heads on death

Name Formatting Stations - Gives items custom names and lore

Nether Portal Coordinates - Provides building coordinates within the Nether

No Trial Chambers - Enabled 1.21 update Experimental Features but keeps trial chambers disabled

Player Head Drops - If one player kills another, their head will drop

Restart Redstone - Redstone signals will be created before a server restart

Silence Mobs - Mobs and other entities will no longer make sounds

Spectator Conduit Power / Night Vision - Visual assistance for camera accounts in Spectator Mode

Toggle Weather - Allows for the control of rain and thunder

TP Tools - Teleporting assistance for camera accounts

Track Statistics - Creates additional statistics that can be measured for Hermits and the server

Universal Dying & Bundles - Custom dyeing recipes and bundles

Unlock Recipes - All crafting recipes are unlocked by default

Wandering Trades - Adds mini block trades to the Wandering Trader's trade table

All things considered, Minecraft fans are likely already enjoying the early episodes of Hermitcraft's 10th season. With the world information and data packs above, players can even join in on the fun and forge their own adventures in lockstep with the Hermitcraft crew.