How to acquire teracotta in Minecraft

While many Minecraft blocks come straight from the ground itself, few possess the unique qualities of terracotta, which can have its appearance changed with dyes and by smelting it or "glazing" it in a furnace.

Although terracotta is primarily created via baking clay blocks in a furnace in Minecraft, it can also be found in its block form in certain areas without the need to collect clay at all.

In fact, there's even an entire biome full of terracotta, though they can be rare in many Minecraft worlds. Thankfully for players, there are alternatives to getting terracotta that doesn't involve forming and smelting clay blocks.

Minecraft: Where to find naturally occurring terracotta

Badlands/mesa biomes are rare, but they feature massive amounts of terracotta. (Image via Mojang)

One of the greatest sources in all of Minecraft for natural terracotta is the badlands biome, formerly known as the mesa biome. This biome features tons of terracotta in large, layered mounds.

There are even different colors of terracotta available in these biomes, meaning players can save some of their dyes down the line when it comes to coloring their terracotta blocks. However, players venturing to the badlands biomes should pack some food, as there isn't much plant or animal life to snack on.

Since these biomes are rare, finding them can be difficult, but there are other options for finding natural terracotta.

In plains and desert villages, uncolored terracotta can sometimes be found as a housing material used in these areas. In desert villages specifically, terracotta blocks can be used in the construction of gathering areas and lamp posts as well.

Since villagers are passive mobs, they're not going to attack Minecraft players over borrowing some of their terracotta blocks.

Terracotta can also be found in some of Minecraft's naturally generated structures.

Desert pyramids can contain terracotta, as well as undersea ruin structures. The coloration of these particular terracotta blocks depends on where they are found, but since the block can be dyed, it isn't too much of a problem.

While underwater, it is also highly likely that players find some clay blocks as well, allowing them to collect some extra materials in order to bake some additional terracotta where needed.

Although crafting one's own terracotta is simple and effective, finding a structure in a pinch or a badlands biome can supply Minecraft players just as easily as a steady intake of clay.

