How to activate spawners in Minecraft

Spawners in Minecraft, also known as monster spawners in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition, are blocks that churn out a steady stream of mobs, usually hostile ones, that will continue to do so until players are far enough away from them or they are destroyed/removed.

Though they can be a significant hindrance for newer players as they explore their world, especially in areas like the Nether, where more dangerous mobs can be generated, the mobs featured in this article involve Blazes and Wither Skeletons instead of zombies and standard skeletons, making their destruction ideal. However, if players prefer, they can create mob farms to funnel mobs to their death, resulting in significant XP gains.

Minecraft: Activating a spawner and how it works

Spawners only remain active as long as a player is nearby and will deactivate otherwise (Image via Mojang)

In Minecraft's Survival Mode, spawners generate in dungeons, strongholds, woodland mansions, mineshafts, bastion remnants, and Nether fortresses. Spawners tend to be isolated in most generated structures, though loot chests occasionally accompany them. The blocks are easy to distinguish, as they take the unique appearance of a wire frame-block with a small mob inside moving about. Small flames on top of it also flicker while the spawner is active.

Spawners will create mobs in a 9x3x9-block area while a player is at least 16 blocks from the center of the spawner. Ordinarily, a spawner will attempt to pop out four mobs before waiting approximately 10-40 seconds to create more to avoid flooding the area. In Minecraft: Bedrock Edition, instead of a spherical spawning area, the spawning area is cubic, extending four blocks in each cardinal direction, creating more of a diamond-shaped area. As previously stated, all players need to do to activate the spawner itself is stand within a 16-block range of its center.

Except for spawning on a solid block, all standard spawn requirements for a mob must be met for a spawner to create its mobs, meaning players can neutralize the most common spawners such as those that create skeletons or zombies by simply raising the light level. Other spawners that create mobs like silverfish or blazes will require more light.

Minecraft: Destroying and obtaining spawners

Unless stopped, spawners will continue spawning mobs as long as the player is nearby (Image via Mojang)

Destroying the spawner block with a pickaxe or similar tool will also cease spawning activity, though this also eliminates the opportunity to farm the spawner for mobs. Alternatively, by filling the spawning volume of the spawner with blocks, the spawner will be unable to spawn mobs around it as it will have no room. However, the block will continue to attempt to create mobs every few ticks until it is successful.

Using a Silk Touch-enchanted tool in Minecraft's Survival Mode will not allow players to pick up the spawner block. However, these blocks can be obtained in other ways. Minecraft: Bedrock Edition's Creative Mode has spawners in its inventory, and players on Java Edition may also use console commands to create the blocks and place them in their inventories.

