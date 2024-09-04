How to add economy to a Minecraft server

One of the biggest benefits to survival that a multiplayer Minecraft server brings is the ability to shop around for items, blocks, and gear you're missing rather than needing to go on a quest to obtain them. However, there's a surprising amount of nuance to creating an economy within a server, much of which will come down to personal preference.

Everything you need to know to introduce a simple economy to a private server or realm can be found detailed below.

How to add a basic in-game economy to a Minecraft server

1) Decide on centralized or scattered stores

The first thing you and the rest of the players on the Minecraft server will need to figure out is what style of stores you'll build. Many servers have dedicated shopping districts, where all players build their own stores.

Alternatively, you could add a store area to your Minecraft survival base where passersby can stop in and do some shopping.

If your server decides to implement a centralized shopping district, a good biome to build in would be a Minecraft mushroom island. These biomes are unique in that hostile mobs are unable to spawn in them, no matter the light level. This means that you'll be able to get creative and incorporate light into your builds without running the risk of spanwing any creepers.

2) Decide on a currency to use

Diamonds are the most commonly used currency (Image via Mojang)

You'll next need to work with the players on the server to decide what everyone wants to use as currency.

Diamonds have been the default currency for Minecraft shops for years, as they're common enough to be traded but rare enough that they still feel valuable. Any item could be used here, though, so long as the entire server agrees.

3) Build your store

A simple store design (Image via Mojang)

Once the server has decided on what Minecraft item will be used as currency, it's time to build your store.

When constructing a shop, make sure to have the color palette or outside design hint at what you're selling to help draw players in. You'll also want to add signs or a written book that tell people who owns the building as well as the prices for the items within it.

4) Stock them with items

A stocked and priced chest of logs (Image via Mojang)

Now that the outside of your shop is finished and you've added your signage, the last thing you need to do is actually stock up.

The quantity of items you put in your store should depend on three things: how many players are on the server, how rare the item you're selling is, and the quantity that you're selling per diamond.

For example, you'd need to add more stock to a log store than you would an obsidian store since logs are used in so many more crafting recipes and builds. Additionally, selling items in full stacks will require you to add more stock than selling things in half or quarter stacks would. Don't be afraid to ask customers for opinions and feedback, both on pricing and stock levels, and adjust accordingly.

