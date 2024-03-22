How to add lore to an item in Minecraft

Minecraft is a vast world with loads of mysterious creatures and structures that you can explore. However, these features have no particular story or meaning attached to them. Hence, the game's player base has created loads of lore around the mobs, structures, and even the meaning behind the ending. Since it is a sandbox title, almost everything in it has the potential to have a story.

There is even a method to add written lore to any item in Minecraft to add more fictional depth to it. This can be brilliant for role-playing multiplayer servers where players create special stories out of regular in-game items, blocks, and features.

Methods to add lore to items in Minecraft

Manually typing a command in Minecraft

One of the methods to add lore to an item is by entering a lengthy command in the console.

Since Minecraft is a sandbox title, you can easily enter commands and tweak several aspects of the game. To write commands, the world must have cheats enabled. This can be done through the world creation page, or the Open to LAN tab in the pause menu.

Once cheats are enabled, you need to input this exact command to add lore to an item: /give @p Exampleltem{display:{Lore:['{"color":"red","text":"ExampleText"}]}} 1

The example item and text can be replaced by any item and lore you want. The color of the text can also be changed.

It is worth mentioning that manually typing such a lengthy command can be tricky since it will not work if you miss even the most simple symbol or bracket.

Adding lore to Minecraft items through the MCStacker website

Easily create the command line to add lore to an item on the MCStacker website (Image via MCStacker)

You can use MCStacker to add lore and create a command. Simply head to the MCStacker website, select the /give command from the homepage, and then choose an item from the bottom of the page.

Once an item is selected, a list of details will pop up. Here, you can input a custom name for the item, add lore to it, and even input custom tags to it.

As you continue to add more details to it, a dialog box on the right will automatically turn your input into a command that the game will understand.

Once you have added ample lore and customized the item, simply copy the command from the dialog box and paste it into the game to obtain the special, lore-rich item.