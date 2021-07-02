How to breed foxes in Minecraft easily

Foxes in Minecraft are passive mobs that spawn in the different taiga biomes in Minecraft. Players can see foxes in snowy taiga biomes, giant tree taiga biomes, and regular taiga biomes.

Players may see these mobs spawning in groups of 2-4 within the game. These mobs are similar to wolves in the game, except foxes are orange and most commonly spawn at night time.

Players can also use foxes to unlock specific achievements in the game. They can get the "The Parrots and the Bats" achievement from breeding two foxes together in Minecraft.

Breeding foxes is easy in the game. Players will not need lots of materials to breed these animals. Foxes prey on a lot of animals in the game, however, they will only breed with certain food.

Breeding foxes in Minecraft

What they eat

Players can tame and breed foxes using sweet berries in Minecraft. They can find sweet berries on sweet berry bushes around the Minecraft world.

These are easy to spot due to the red berries hanging from the bush.

Players will take damage from these bushes if they walk into them. This is an easy way to spot the bushes. Since they are so sharp, it will cause the player to take just a little damage when running into them.

How to do it

Players will first need to get two foxes near each other before they can start to breed them and they will also need to get two sweet berries to feed each fox (four in total).

Once the player obtains the berries and gets the two foxes together, they will then need to feed both foxes two berries each. This will activate love mode for the foxes, and cause them to breed.

When the foxes breed, they will spawn a baby fox and in order for the player to tame this baby, they will need to have a lead.

