How to breed rabbits in Minecraft

There are so many different mobs that players can discover in Minecraft. The rabbit is an uncommon passive mob that can be seen hopping around the Minecraft world in specific biomes.

Rabbits will spawn in deserts, flower forests, taigas, snowy tundras, snowy taiga biomes, and mountain groves. There are a lot of things that they can provide players in the game.

Upon dying, rabbits can drop rabbit hide (used to create leather when four pieces of hide are obtained), raw rabbit meat (used as a food source), and there is a 10% chance that a rabbit foot will drop (used for a potion of leaping).

Players will also be granted between one and three XP orbs when a rabbit is killed. XP orbs will also drop when a player successfully breeds the mob. Breeding a rabbit is pretty easy in Minecraft, and players will get anywhere between one and seven orbs when it is done correctly.

In this article, users will learn how to successfully breed a rabbit in Minecraft.

Steps to breeding a rabbit in Minecraft

What to do

Rabbits in love mode preparing to breed (Image via Minecraft)

Breeding a rabbit is simple in Minecraft, and does not require a lot of resources. Rabbits can be bred using carrots, golden carrots, or dandelions.

Carrots are easy to find in Minecraft. Players can get carrots from killing zombies, or find them naturally spawning in villages. The golden variant of the carrot is created by combining a regular carrot with eight golden ingots in the crafting menu.

To initiate breeding, players need to make sure that two rabbits are within proximity of each other. From there on, they need to feed carrots to the first rabbit until it enters love mode (hearts will appear over its head when this happens.)

Players will then need to do the same with the other rabbit. When both rabbits are in love mode, they will mate and create a baby mob. Baby rabbits will take just a little while to turn into adult rabbits.

It will take 20 real life minutes for the baby to become an adult. Players can feed them carrots to speed up their growth time by 10%. Each carrot will quicken the growth process.

